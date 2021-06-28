checkAd

CEL-SCI’s Multikine Immunotherapy Produces Significant 14.1% 5-Year Survival Benefit (62.7% Vs 48.6%) in the Group Receiving Surgery Plus Radiotherapy in a Landmark Head and Neck Cancer Phase 3 Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 15:20  |  43   |   |   

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today announced results from its 9.5 year pivotal Phase 3 study for its immunotherapy Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection)* in the treatment of advanced (stages III and IV) primary (previously untreated) squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN).

In the intent to treat (ITT) advanced primary SCCHN patients the study showed a statistically significant (p=0.0236, HR=0.68) overall survival benefit of 14.1% with overall survival (OS) of 62.7% at 5 years for the group of patients receiving the Multikine treatment regimen followed by surgery and radiotherapy therapy, but not chemotherapy, as part of their standard of care (SOC) treatment. The OS benefit increased over time. This group represents about 155,000 patients worldwide, or about 40% of all advanced primary head and neck cancer cases annually. Patients treated with the same Multikine treatment regimen prior to surgery and radiotherapy, but who also received chemotherapy, did not exhibit this survival advantage. The chemotherapy, cisplatin, was given intravenously and may have negated the survival benefit imparted by Multikine immunotherapy in these patients.

This global trial enrolled 928 stage III and IVa patients through 78 sites on 3 continents. The ITT population comprised of 923 patients, as 5 randomized patients were never treated. The two main comparator arms of the study were: the Multikine treatment regimen (Multikine plus CIZ: cyclophosphamide; indomethacin; zinc-multivitamins) plus SOC vs. SOC alone. In each of these comparator arms, patients were determined by pathology following surgery to receive radiotherapy only or concurrent radio-chemotherapy. These treatments were prescribed by the protocol and are based on the NCCN (National Comprehensive Cancer Network) Guidelines for the treatment of SCCHN patients. The data were analyzed per the protocol and the Statistical Analysis Plan.

Results for the patients who did not receive chemotherapy treatment as part of their SOC are listed below. This is the group for which CEL-SCI plans to seek FDA approval:

1) Patients treated with the Multikine treatment regimen plus SOC vs. SOC alone had an overall survival benefit of 14.1% at 5 years which exceeded the pre-defined 10% overall survival benefit set out for the study population as a whole. This result was statistically significant (ITT; p =0.0236, HR=0.68) with a robust and durable duration effect exceeding 5 years.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CEL-SCI’s Multikine Immunotherapy Produces Significant 14.1% 5-Year Survival Benefit (62.7% Vs 48.6%) in the Group Receiving Surgery Plus Radiotherapy in a Landmark Head and Neck Cancer Phase 3 Study CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today announced results from its 9.5 year pivotal Phase 3 study for its immunotherapy Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection)* in the treatment of advanced (stages III and IV) primary (previously …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels