CEL-SCI’s Multikine Immunotherapy Produces Significant 14.1% 5-Year Survival Benefit (62.7% Vs 48.6%) in the Group Receiving Surgery Plus Radiotherapy in a Landmark Head and Neck Cancer Phase 3 Study

In the intent to treat (ITT) advanced primary SCCHN patients the study showed a statistically significant (p=0.0236, HR=0.68) overall survival benefit of 14.1% with overall survival (OS) of 62.7% at 5 years for the group of patients receiving the Multikine treatment regimen followed by surgery and radiotherapy therapy, but not chemotherapy, as part of their standard of care (SOC) treatment. The OS benefit increased over time. This group represents about 155,000 patients worldwide, or about 40% of all advanced primary head and neck cancer cases annually. Patients treated with the same Multikine treatment regimen prior to surgery and radiotherapy, but who also received chemotherapy, did not exhibit this survival advantage. The chemotherapy, cisplatin, was given intravenously and may have negated the survival benefit imparted by Multikine immunotherapy in these patients.

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today announced results from its 9.5 year pivotal Phase 3 study for its immunotherapy Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection)* in the treatment of advanced (stages III and IV) primary (previously untreated) squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN).

This global trial enrolled 928 stage III and IVa patients through 78 sites on 3 continents. The ITT population comprised of 923 patients, as 5 randomized patients were never treated. The two main comparator arms of the study were: the Multikine treatment regimen (Multikine plus CIZ: cyclophosphamide; indomethacin; zinc-multivitamins) plus SOC vs. SOC alone. In each of these comparator arms, patients were determined by pathology following surgery to receive radiotherapy only or concurrent radio-chemotherapy. These treatments were prescribed by the protocol and are based on the NCCN (National Comprehensive Cancer Network) Guidelines for the treatment of SCCHN patients. The data were analyzed per the protocol and the Statistical Analysis Plan.

Results for the patients who did not receive chemotherapy treatment as part of their SOC are listed below. This is the group for which CEL-SCI plans to seek FDA approval:

1) Patients treated with the Multikine treatment regimen plus SOC vs. SOC alone had an overall survival benefit of 14.1% at 5 years which exceeded the pre-defined 10% overall survival benefit set out for the study population as a whole. This result was statistically significant (ITT; p =0.0236, HR=0.68) with a robust and durable duration effect exceeding 5 years.