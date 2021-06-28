checkAd

Harris Williams Advises Artera Services, LLC on its Acquisition of Feeney Utility Services Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 15:21  |  23   |   |   

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Artera Services, LLC (Artera), a portfolio company of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and one of the nation’s largest providers of integrated infrastructure services to natural gas and electric industries, on its acquisition of Feeney Utility Services Group (FUSG). The transaction was led by Drew Spitzer and Matt White of the Harris Williams Energy, Power & Infrastructure (EPI) Group.

“We believe FUSG is a strategic fit with Artera, expanding Artera’s strength as a leader in gas distribution services and extending the company’s footprint in the attractive Northeast market,” said Matt White, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We look forward to seeing what the combined company accomplishes.”

“We continue to see investor interest in companies providing services to all facets of the utility landscape given tremendous tailwinds in the sector, including aging infrastructure, increasing regulatory requirements, energy transition and continued utility outsourcing,” added Drew Spitzer, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure working with Artera and CD&R on this transaction.”

Artera, headquartered in Atlanta, is a more than $2.6 billion in revenue industry-leading provider of integrated infrastructure services to the natural gas and electric industries across 39 states. Artera employs more than 10,800 people throughout the United States and focuses on maintenance, replacement, upgrade and integrity of existing infrastructure. Artera’s business units are recognized market leaders, have long-standing operating histories in the industry, and are well respected for shared common core values of safety, quality, commitment and reputation.

CD&R is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $35 billion in 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $150 billion. The firm has offices in New York and London.

FUSG, headquartered in Boston, leverages the resources and strength of its business units, Feeney Brothers Utility Services and DDS Companies, to be a leading natural gas utility service provider in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams EPI Group has significant experience advising market leading providers of technology, services and products across a broad range of sectors. These sectors include energy management; infrastructure services; utility services; testing, inspection, and certification services; environmental services; engineering and construction; power products and technology; and energy technology. For more information on the Group’s experience, please visit the EPI Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

PNC Financial Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harris Williams Advises Artera Services, LLC on its Acquisition of Feeney Utility Services Group Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Artera Services, LLC (Artera), a portfolio company of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and one of the nation’s largest providers of integrated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.06.21
Harris Williams Advises JM Swank on its Pending Sale to Brenntag
21.06.21
Harris Williams Advises H.I.G. Capital on its Acquisition of CORA Physical Therapy
16.06.21
Harris Williams Advises American Dental Partners on its Sale to Heartland Dental
15.06.21
Harris Williams Advises H.I.G. Capital on its Strategic Growth Investment in Cleo
14.06.21
Harris Williams Advises Heart of Hospice, LLC on its Pending Sale to LHC Group, Inc.
08.06.21
Harris Williams Advises Visual Comfort & Co. on its Pending Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Leonard Green & Partners
03.06.21
Harris Williams berät Duke Street Private Equity bei anstehender Akquisition von COMPO Consumer
02.06.21
Harris Williams Advises Network Wireless Solutions on its Sale to Grain Management, LLC
01.06.21
Harris Williams Advises Qualus Power Services on its Sale to New Mountain Capital