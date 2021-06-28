Vertex Announces National Reimbursement Agreement in France for KAFTRIO (ivacaftor/tezacaftor/elexacaftor) and SYMKEVI (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) for Eligible Cystic Fibrosis Patients

“Today’s announcement represents a major milestone for CF patients in France. Through this national reimbursement agreement, eligible patients 12 years and older now have access to KAFTRIO and SYMKEVI. For those living with CF, we are delighted to have reached this agreement so quickly and that the French Health Authorities have recognized the value of both medicines,” said Ludovic Fenaux, Senior Vice President, Vertex International.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced a national reimbursement agreement with the French Health Authorities for the cystic fibrosis (CF) medicines KAFTRIO (ivacaftor/tezacaftor/elexacaftor) in a combination regimen with ivacaftor and SYMKEVI (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) in combination with ivacaftor. Both medicines will be available for all eligible patients once the agreement has been published in the French Official Journal.

The reimbursement agreement enables broad access to KAFTRIO for people with CF ages 12 years and older with one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation. The triple combination therapy will also be reimbursed for patients who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in the CFTR gene, representing a new therapeutic option for treating physicians. In November 2020, the Transparency Commission (TC) of the French National Authority for Health (HAS) granted KAFTRIO an ASMR 2 rating, which indicates “a significant improvement in medical service rendered.” Of the 250 first-time listing medicines issued in 2019 by the TC, only two received such a rating.

Under the terms of the new reimbursement agreement, SYMKEVI will be reimbursed for people with CF ages 12 years and older with one F508del mutation and one of the mutations resulting in residual activity (F/RF) of the CFTR protein as listed in the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC). It will also be funded for patients who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in the CFTR gene.

About Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a rare, life-shortening genetic disease affecting more than 80,000 people globally. CF is a progressive, multi-system disease that affects the lungs, liver, GI tract, sinuses, sweat glands, pancreas and reproductive tract. CF is caused by a defective and/or missing CFTR protein resulting from certain mutations in the CFTR gene. Children must inherit two defective CFTR genes — one from each parent — to have CF. While there are many different types of CFTR mutations that can cause the disease, the vast majority of all people with CF have at least one F508del mutation. These mutations, which can be determined by a genetic test, or genotyping test, lead to CF by creating non-working and/or too few CFTR proteins at the cell surface. The defective function and/or absence of CFTR protein results in poor flow of salt and water into and out of the cells in a number of organs. In the lungs, this leads to the buildup of abnormally thick, sticky mucus that can cause chronic lung infections and progressive lung damage in many patients that eventually leads to death. The median age of death is in the early 30s.