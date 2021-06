Huawei Releases 5G Series Products to Expand Multi-Antenna Technology to All Bands and Scenarios

BARCELONA, Spain, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2021 Mobile World Congress (MWC 2021) in Barcelona, Huawei launched a series of 5G products and solutions oriented to "1+N" 5G target networks. Supercharged by industry-leading innovation, these products and solutions will help promote multi-antenna technology to all bands and all scenarios to build leading 5G networks.

#1 Industry's Only 400 MHz Ultra-Wideband 64T64R Massive MIMO

Huawei put together leading technologies and algorithms in ultra-wideband radio and power amplifies to launch the industry's only Massive MIMO product that supports both 64T64R and 400 MHz bandwidth. This new product supports the entire C-band, enabling operators to deploy their multi-segment spectrum on just one module to reduce the number of devices. Furthermore, this product balances huge bandwidth and high capacity so that one module can be shared by multiple operators. This allows them to overcome the insufficient spectrum that may occur in single- operator cases and greatly improves user experience, while also considerably reducing the footprint and site power consumption of antenna modules compared with separate deployments.

#2 Industry's Lightest 64T64R Massive MIMO

Light-weight base stations ease installation and take up less space to contribute to a lower construction cost. Huawei's 64T64R Massive MIMO product is the lightest of its kind, with a single module weighing as little as 19 kg. By continuously innovating in Massive MIMO engineering, Huawei's new 64T products can be transported and installed with just one person while also delivering on performance, significantly improving construction efficiency.

#3 BladeAAU Pro: Industry's Only 64T A+P Solution

Huawei's BladeAAU integrates active and passive antennas into a single box, making it the first choice for single-pole scenarios. It is the optimal approach for overcoming scenarios with limited space, which have become a common headache among operators worldwide. BladeAAU has made it easier for operators in Switzerland to acquire new sites and rapidly deploy 5G networks. By supporting a higher mounting height, BladeAAU has helped operators in China expand coverage and improve 5G user experience. Through continuous innovation, Huawei unveiled its latest BladeAAU Pro — the only one of its kind that is 64T capable while maintaining a high level of A+P integration. The active module is improved with 64 channels over the previous 32 and support for a 320 W transmit power and 200 MHz bandwidth, which provide extra flexibility for operators to meet higher capacity. The passive module is also improved with port specifications further upgraded to 2L6H to facilitate full sub-3GHz coverage.