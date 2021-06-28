Changes in the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG



Waldenburg, 28 June 2021 - The Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG appointed Bernardo Kral (55) as a member of the Executive Board as of 1 August 2021. This was announced by the company today. Kral joined R. STAHL 2018 along with the strategic realignment of the Group and was heading the global production since then. In its future role as Chief Operating Officer, he will additionally drive the cross-functional evolution of all global structures and processes as well as the operationalization of the Group strategy.

"Operational excellence is a strong value lever to improve efficiency and expand our technology and market position and thus is at the core of R. STAHL's strategic goal of profitable growth. With the appointment of Bernardo Kral, who has been instrumental in shaping the structural and procedural improvements of our global production and the automation of manufacturing processes over the past three years, the Supervisory Board strengthens this strategy and underpins continuity also at the Executive Board level", said Peter Leischner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL. "Also on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I wish him great success in his future work."

"I am very delighted about the appointment of Bernardo Kral to the Executive Board of R. STAHL. We have a trustful and successful collaboration in various leadership functions since 2009 in common, and we will now add the next chapter to it. In addition to his achievements for our company so far, Bernardo Kral brings decades of experience in the optimization of processes along the entire value chain of manufacturing companies into his new role", Dr Mathias Hallmann, Chief Operating Officer of R. STAHL commented. Following the changes in the Executive Board, Dr Hallmann will be responsible for the Group functions Finance, Governance, risk & compliance, Human Resources, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, IT, Marketing & Innovation, Procurement, Sales and Strategy.