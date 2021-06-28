checkAd

DGAP-News Changes in the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.06.2021, 15:30  |  24   |   |   

DGAP-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Changes in the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG

28.06.2021 / 15:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Changes in the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG


Waldenburg, 28 June 2021 - The Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG appointed Bernardo Kral (55) as a member of the Executive Board as of 1 August 2021. This was announced by the company today. Kral joined R. STAHL 2018 along with the strategic realignment of the Group and was heading the global production since then. In its future role as Chief Operating Officer, he will additionally drive the cross-functional evolution of all global structures and processes as well as the operationalization of the Group strategy.

"Operational excellence is a strong value lever to improve efficiency and expand our technology and market position and thus is at the core of R. STAHL's strategic goal of profitable growth. With the appointment of Bernardo Kral, who has been instrumental in shaping the structural and procedural improvements of our global production and the automation of manufacturing processes over the past three years, the Supervisory Board strengthens this strategy and underpins continuity also at the Executive Board level", said Peter Leischner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL. "Also on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I wish him great success in his future work."

"I am very delighted about the appointment of Bernardo Kral to the Executive Board of R. STAHL. We have a trustful and successful collaboration in various leadership functions since 2009 in common, and we will now add the next chapter to it. In addition to his achievements for our company so far, Bernardo Kral brings decades of experience in the optimization of processes along the entire value chain of manufacturing companies into his new role", Dr Mathias Hallmann, Chief Operating Officer of R. STAHL commented. Following the changes in the Executive Board, Dr Hallmann will be responsible for the Group functions Finance, Governance, risk & compliance, Human Resources, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, IT, Marketing & Innovation, Procurement, Sales and Strategy.

Seite 1 von 3
R. Stahl Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Changes in the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG DGAP-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Personnel Changes in the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG 28.06.2021 / 15:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Changes in the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG Waldenburg, 28 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: Großteil der Encavis-Aktionäre (42,9 %) ziehen neue Encavis-Aktien der Bardividende ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor gibt Update zur Phase-III-Studie FORTRESS mit Balixafortide bei Patientinnen mit ...
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility stellt Design der neuen MIA-Produktfamilie vor
PNE AG: Start of construction for two further wind farms with 30.4 MW
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor provides update on the Phase III FORTRESS study of balixafortide in patients with advanced ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: Major part of Encavis' shareholders (42.9%) prefer new Encavis shares to cash dividend
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon gibt Abschluss einer exklusiven Vermarktungsvereinbarung zwischen Bioeq AG und Teva ...
DGAP-News: S IMMO shareholders decide against the 'Austrian solution'
EQS-Adhoc: Resignation of Patric Schoch as of June 2022
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:31 Uhr
DGAP-News: Veränderungen im Vorstand der R. STAHL AG (deutsch)
15:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Veränderungen im Vorstand der R. STAHL AG
10.06.21
DGAP-News: R. STAHL nimmt außerplanmäßige Preiserhöhung zum 1. Juli 2021 vor und passt Umsatzprognose für 2021 entsprechend an (deutsch)
10.06.21
DGAP-News: R. STAHL nimmt außerplanmäßige Preiserhöhung zum 1. Juli 2021 vor und passt Umsatzprognose für 2021 entsprechend an
10.06.21
DGAP-News: R. STAHL announces an unscheduled price increase as of 1 July, 2021 and adjusts sales outlook for 2021 accordingly