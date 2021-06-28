Invacare Corporation to Participate in the 21st Annual CJS Securities New Ideas Summer Conference

Matt Monaghan, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC); Kathy Leneghan, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and Lois Lee, director, treasury, investor relations and corporate communications, will participate in the 21st Annual New Ideas Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

The company’s management team will be available for 1x1 meetings with interested investors.