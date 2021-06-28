SAN DIEGO, CA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMarkets: SIGY), a medical technology company focused on the treatment of sepsis and other life-threatening inflammatory conditions precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome, announced today that its Chairman and CEO, Jim Joyce will participate in a webinar entitled: “The Evolution of Blood Purification Technologies to Treat Emerging Pandemic Threats, Including COVID-19.” The event will be held tomorrow at 12pm eastern.

Prompted by 911 and the October 2001 Anthrax attacks, the industry to support the development of drug and vaccine countermeasures to treat emerging bioterror and pandemic threats was established when President George W. Bush signed Project BioShield into law. Mr. Joyce will review the congressional effort that expanded Project BioShield to be inclusive of blood purification devices and will additionally discuss how COVID-19 has unveiled the ability of blood purification therapies to deliver life-saving mechanisms that are beyond the reach of post-infection drugs. Thus, establishing the potential for an important new industry segment.

Beyond a review of Sigyn Therapy, technologies to be discussed will include the Hemopurifier from Aethlon Medical, the CytoSorb device from CytoSorbents Corporation, Torymyxin from Toray Industries, the Oxiris Filter from Baxter and the Seraph 100 Microbind Affinity Blood Filter from Exthera Medical.

Note: In addition to co-founding Sigyn Therapeutics, Mr. Joyce was the founder of Aethlon Medical and oversaw the development of the Aethlon Hemopurifier.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics is focused on significant unmet need in global health; the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome. The annual market opportunity exceeds $20 billion.

Sigyn Therapy is a multifunctional blood purification technology designed to mitigate the Cytokine Storm that underlies Sepsis (the #1 cause of in-hospital deaths) and other high-mortality inflammatory disorders commonly induced by bacterial and viral pathogens. To overcome the limitations of previous therapies, Sigyn Therapy addresses the source of inflammation (viral pathogens, bacterial toxins) in concert with the broad-spectrum depletion of inflammatory cytokines from the bloodstream. Additionally, the device establishes a therapeutic strategy to target CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory cargos throughout the circulatory system.