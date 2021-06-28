checkAd

Alaris Equity Partners Announces an Investment of US$70 Million Into a New Partner

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 15:37  |  41   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (all numbers in this release are in Canadian dollars (CDN$) unless otherwise noted) Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (the “Trust”) (TSX: AD.UN) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Alaris Equity Partners USA, Inc. (collectively with the Trust and its other subsidiaries, “Alaris”) has made an investment of US$70.0 million (the “D&M Investment”) into its twenty-first active Partner, Vehicle Leasing Holdings, LLC doing business as D&M Leasing (“D&M”). The D&M Investment adds approximately $0.24 of revenue per unit (8% increase) and $0.11 of distributable cash per unit (6.2% increase). The D&M Investment was funded with US$12 million of cash generated by operations and US$58 million of senior debt and brings year to date capital deployment to over $260 million with $400 million of capital deployment over the last twelve months.

“Alaris is very pleased to have formed a partnership with D&M’s owner Mike Hernandez and his management team. D&M has a wonderful track record of cash flow and growth over the last 45 years and fits our model perfectly with a multi-generational management team. We are also proud to add our ninth minority or woman owned partner out of twenty-one in our portfolio,” said Steve King, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alaris.

D&M Investment

The D&M Investment consists of: (i) US$62.5 million (the “D&M Preferred Contribution”) of preferred equity, entitling Alaris to an initial annualized distribution of US$8.75 million (the “D&M Distribution”); and (ii) US$7.5 million for a minority common equity ownership in D&M. The D&M Distribution is equivalent to a pre-tax yield of 14% in the first full year after the D&M Contribution. D&M can elect to defer the D&M Distribution up to 4% ($2.5 million in the first full year) of the D&M Preferred Contribution with any such deferred distributions compounding at the current yield of the D&M Distribution. It is estimated that the cash flows associated with the D&M Preferred Contribution will decrease the Trust's Run Rate Payout Ratio to between 60 and 65%.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alaris Equity Partners Announces an Investment of US$70 Million Into a New Partner NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWCALGARY, Alberta, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (all numbers in this release are in Canadian dollars …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus