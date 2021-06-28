Alaris Equity Partners Announces an Investment of US$70 Million Into a New Partner
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW
CALGARY, Alberta, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (all numbers in this release are in Canadian dollars (CDN$) unless otherwise noted) Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (the
“Trust”) (TSX: AD.UN) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Alaris Equity Partners USA, Inc. (collectively with the Trust and its other subsidiaries,
“Alaris”) has made an investment of US$70.0 million (the “D&M Investment”) into its twenty-first active Partner, Vehicle Leasing Holdings, LLC doing business
as D&M Leasing (“D&M”). The D&M Investment adds approximately $0.24 of revenue per unit (8% increase) and $0.11 of distributable cash per unit (6.2% increase). The
D&M Investment was funded with US$12 million of cash generated by operations and US$58 million of senior debt and brings year to date capital deployment to over $260 million with $400 million
of capital deployment over the last twelve months.
“Alaris is very pleased to have formed a partnership with D&M’s owner Mike Hernandez and his management team. D&M has a wonderful track record of cash flow and growth over the last 45 years and fits our model perfectly with a multi-generational management team. We are also proud to add our ninth minority or woman owned partner out of twenty-one in our portfolio,” said Steve King, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alaris.
D&M Investment
The D&M Investment consists of: (i) US$62.5 million (the “D&M Preferred Contribution”) of preferred equity, entitling Alaris to an initial annualized distribution of US$8.75 million (the “D&M Distribution”); and (ii) US$7.5 million for a minority common equity ownership in D&M. The D&M Distribution is equivalent to a pre-tax yield of 14% in the first full year after the D&M Contribution. D&M can elect to defer the D&M Distribution up to 4% ($2.5 million in the first full year) of the D&M Preferred Contribution with any such deferred distributions compounding at the current yield of the D&M Distribution. It is estimated that the cash flows associated with the D&M Preferred Contribution will decrease the Trust's Run Rate Payout Ratio to between 60 and 65%.
0 Kommentare