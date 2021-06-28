Alaris Equity Partners Announces an Investment of US$70 Million Into a New Partner

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (all numbers in this release are in Canadian dollars (CDN$) unless otherwise noted) Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (the “Trust”) (TSX: AD.UN) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Alaris Equity Partners USA, Inc. (collectively with the Trust and its other subsidiaries, “Alaris”) has made an investment of US$70.0 million (the “D&M Investment”) into its twenty-first active Partner, Vehicle Leasing Holdings, LLC doing business as D&M Leasing (“D&M”). The D&M Investment adds approximately $0.24 of revenue per unit (8% increase) and $0.11 of distributable cash per unit (6.2% increase). The D&M Investment was funded with US$12 million of cash generated by operations and US$58 million of senior debt and brings year to date capital deployment to over $260 million with $400 million of capital deployment over the last twelve months.

