checkAd

Invesco ltd Form 8.3 - Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 15:43  |   |   |   

                        

Form 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

  1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Invesco Ltd.
Company dealt in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Common Stock US98422L1070
Date of dealing 25-06-2021
  1. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a)    Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

  Long Short
  Number   (%) Number         (%)
(1) Relevant securities 2,037,380          3.070%       
(2) Derivatives (other than options)    
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell    
Total 2,037,380 3.070%  

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short
  No.   (%) Number         (%)
(1) Relevant securities    


(2) Derivatives (other than options) 		   


(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 		   
Total    

        

1.    DEALINGS (Note 4)


(a)    Purchases and sales



Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 52
Sale 10,887 4.81 USD
     
     

(b)    Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD 		Nature of transaction

(Note 6) 		Number of relevant securities

(Note 7) 		Price per unit

(Note 5)
       

(c)    Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)    Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option 		Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
             

(ii)    Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option 		Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
     

(d)    Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) 		Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)
     

    2.    OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            NO

Date of disclosure 28-06-2021
Contact name Philippa Holmes
Telephone number +44 1491 417447
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected N/A
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Invesco ltd Form 8.3 - Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.                          Form 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE KEY INFORMATION Name …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus