Heritage Health Solutions President Joins Hope for Prisoners’ National Re-Entry Advisory Council

COPPELL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Heritage Health Solutions President Hamilton Baiden recently joined Hope for Prisoners' National Re-entry Advisory Council. Hope for Prisoners is a non-profit, national organization that works to help formerly incarcerated people re-enter the workforce, their families and their communities.

Hamilton Baiden, president of Heritage Health Solutions
As one of 10 advisors, Baiden will help guide strategy, development and programs for Hope clients. Currently, the program offers strategic leadership and character development courses, including training in financial skills, technology and professional development, along with job fairs and other services that connect people to the workforce.

"Hamilton was hand-chosen to join the council because of his dedication working to serve a similar population we serve," says Hope for Prisoners founder and CEO Jon Ponder. "We are all in the business of helping those individuals and families who need hope the most readjust to society together and become successful. Hamilton's help with fundraising, advocacy, and program evaluation is critical to our organization."

Heritage CARES is one of the programs Baiden currently leads through Heritage Health Solutions. Heritage CARES is an innovative, comprehensive program developed to help individuals and family members deal with stress, substance use disorders and suicidal ideation. Additionally, as a re-entry program, Heritage CARES provides online education during incarceration and post-release, and Assertive Community Engagement (ACE) Peer Coaching, post-release, to aid in the recovery journey and re-integration into society.

"I am extremely proud to work with this organization and my colleagues on the council to find unique solutions and resources to help this population successfully integrate back into their lives," says Baiden. "Specifically, it's what we focus on at Heritage CARES - helping people engage, connect and redirect so they can live their best lives."

About Heritage CARES
Heritage CARES (Comprehensive Addiction Recovery Education and Support) is a confidential and evidence-based support program for people negatively affected by addiction. Heritage CARES focuses on harm reduction and behavioral modification through 24/7 access to educational videos and resources that streamline suicidal and substance use risk analysis and Assertive Community Engagement (ACE) Peer Coaching Support. For more information on Heritage CARES, visit Heritage-CARES.

About Heritage Health Solutions
Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Heritage Health Solutions is a premier provider of integrated health care management for the correctional, public sector and commercial entities. Heritage Health Solutions meets the demands of an ever-changing health care landscape by providing clients with comprehensive, customized solutions. The comprehensive solution manages costs, utilization, and quality, leading to optimal health care outcomes for organizations. For more information about Heritage Health Solutions, please visit us at HeritageHealthSolutions.com.

