Avaya Identified as a Leader in Aragon Research Globe for Unified Communications and Collaboration for 4th Consecutive Year

Avaya OneCloud UCaaS solutions have transformed the traditional video meeting to enable immersive, always-on collaboration, helping businesses meet the challenges of an unpredictable, work-from-anywhere world with continuous, multiexperience collaboration. As the world goes forward to new, hybrid work models, Avaya is empowering cross-functional teams to collaborate across departments and locations in ways that help avoid the video call fatigue associated with limited apps that lack Avaya innovation.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe for Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) 2021. Evaluation was based on completeness of strategy and performance.

According to the report1, authored by Aragon Research lead analyst Jim Lundy, as part of Avaya OneCloud UCaaS, it offers a broad portfolio of UC&C offerings available both in the cloud and on-premise.

“Avaya Cloud Office powered by RingCentral, has seen strong adoption and has been embraced by Avaya’s large partner network. Avaya Spaces is Avaya’s native platform, which provides a complete UC&C solution with meetings, messaging, and telephony backed by both its enterprise and midmarket platforms; Spaces is built on a modular CPaaS architecture for composable and customizable experiences, enabling organizations to quickly build the experience they need for verticals or workflows,” said Lundy.

Aragon Research predicts that by 2023, “human-to-human and human-to-chatbot conversations will be at nearly the same ratio.” Avaya applies AI and machine learning in new ways across its OneCloud experience platform to create more personalized, in-the-moment engagement. This includes pioneering the use of AI to increase the impact and value of visual, audible and collaborative experiences in its Unified Communications (UCaaS) offerings. The report notes that “Avaya has made AI part of its overall UC&C focus, and its partnership with NVIDIA is a move that others will most likely emulate.”

“For businesses to succeed in the future it is important to embrace new ways to collaborate and engage with customers and employees today,” said Anthony Bartolo, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Avaya. “Organizations and their customers depend on workstream collaboration solutions that are reliable, secure and deliver great experiences, whether employees are in the office, home or mobile. Avaya OneCloud addresses the needs of both employees and customers, as these experiences are increasingly linked and as businesses are all transitioning to new modes of work, regardless of geography.”