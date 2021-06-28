BioSig’s Signal Processing Technology for Electrophysiology To Be Featured During 2021 Stanford Biodesign New Arrhythmia Technologies Retreat

Mr. Olivier Chaudoir, BioSig’s Senior Director of Marketing, will demonstrate the applications of the newest software features of the Company’s PURE EP(tm) System in clinical practice. The PURE EP(tm) is a non-invasive class II device that aims to drive procedural efficiency and efficacy in electrophysiology.

Westport, CT, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the Company would be presenting during 2021 Stanford Biodesign New Arrhythmia Technologies Retreat, due to take place virtually on July 27, 2021. The Company will present at 2 pm PT.

The PURE EP(tm) latest software , released in April 2021, added valuable tools to shorten system setup time and brought a range of innovative features for advanced signal analysis. The software is being rolled out to all new and existing customers.

“Our latest software streamlines the workflow with four procedural steps (“Select,” “Setup,” “Focus,” and “Enhance”) intended to provide procedural efficiency and faster real-time cardiac signal analysis. Our innovation work is centered around physician experience, and our most advanced software to date has been designed to address some of the most pressing needs that have been communicated to us by our physician customers,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

“We look forward to presenting a selection of impactful clinical examples that demonstrate the applications of our latest software tools during this year’s Stanford Biodesign Retreat. We would like to thank Dr. Wang and the faculty for the outstanding agenda that highlights innovation in this crucial area of arrhythmia care,” added Olivier Chaudoir, Senior Director of Marketing of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

This year’s Stanford Biodesign Retreat will highlight online the latest and emerging technologies in arrhythmia therapy. The Retreat is designed to serve as an expert forum of key thought leaders and innovators to share their ideas about new and emerging technologies in arrhythmia management and diagnosis. Physicians and scientists will be asked to give brief talks about the emerging developments in their field, the key needs in cardiac arrhythmias in their area of expertise, and the likely solutions in the next five years.