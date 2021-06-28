Adial Joins Russell Microcap Index

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, provides Adial automatic inclusion in Russell’s appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced that it has been added to the Russell Microcap Index. Adial’s addition to the Russell Microcap Index follows the annual Russell indexes reconstitution according to a final list of additions posted on June 25, 2021. Adial’s membership in the Russell Microcap Index is effective at Nasdaq market open, today, June 28, 2021.

William Stilley, Chief Executive Officer of Adial, commented, “We are pleased to join the Russell Microcap Index. We believe this addition reflects the progress we are making to increase shareholder value by advancing our lead investigational new drug product, AD04, through our ONWARD Phase 3 trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder and due to our acquisition of Purnovate and its adenosine drug development platform. Adial’s inclusion in the index may help improve awareness, liquidity, and exposure within the global community of institutional investors.”

The yearly “Russell Reconstitution” is a highly anticipated market event since Russell Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell﻿’s US indexes. Russell Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company’s landmark ONWARD pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company’s proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity, and the Company develops adenosine analogs for the treatment of pain and other disorders. Additional information is available at www.adialpharma.com.