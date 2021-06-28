checkAd

CBL Properties and Vision Hospitality Group Celebrate the Opening of Aloft by Marriott Hotel at Hamilton Place in Chattanooga, Tennessee

CBL Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) and partner Vision Hospitality Group, Inc. celebrated the grand opening of Aloft by Marriott hotel as part of the Hamilton Place Sears redevelopment project. The 135-room hotel features a one-of-a-kind rooftop bar with sweeping views of the surrounding landscape, a pool, and local favorite Mean Mug Coffeehouse on the ground floor.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of Chattanooga’s only Aloft by Marriott hotel and the first of its kind in a suburban setting,” said Stephen Lebovitz, CBL’s chief executive officer. “The addition of Aloft is another key component to our overall redevelopment project at Hamilton Place, which included the addition of Dave & Busters, DICK’S Sporting Goods, The Cheesecake Factory as well as Class “A” office space, and additional new dining and retail options.”

“Experiences are the new commodity, and Aloft Hotels get that,” said Mitch Patel, Vision Hospitality Group President & CEO. “The brand incorporates technology, design and culture to set it apart from the traditional hotel, and we are excited to bring this new experience to our hometown of Chattanooga.”

Made-to-order nutritious food options and prepared items for on-the-go are available at Re:fuel from morning until midnight. The hotel also features the Re:mix lounge, a fresh, social environment where guests are brought together. Travelers and locals alike are encouraged to discover live, acoustic performances from emerging artists at the rooftop WXYZ lounge, where they can also discover a curated menu of shareable plates and craft cocktails.

Lebovitz added, “With its unique amenities, Aloft will draw traffic not only from out-of-town travelers, but Chattanooga-area residents that are looking for an unparalleled experience with incredible views of the Scenic City.”

In 2017, CBL purchased the Hamilton Place Sears in a sale-leaseback agreement that allowed CBL to be in control of the stores’ closure. In 2018, work began on the first phase of the project that included The Cheesecake Factory, which opened in November 2018. In 2020 Dave & Busters and DICK’S Sporting Goods were added. Future phases include class “A” office space, new retail, and dining options.

Photos available upon request.

About Aloft by Marriott
 Aloft Hotels, a brand for music makers and music lovers, currently operates more than 175 lifestyle hotels in over 25 countries and territories around the world. Designed for the ‘always on’ next Gen traveler, Aloft embodies a “different by design” philosophy that injects personality, color, and an obsession with music – and the culture it creates – into the select service category. Aloft is best known for its emphasis on a lively, in-hotel social scene and innovative music programming, highlighting emerging artists and other music activations through the Live At Aloft Hotels global program. Signature brand amenities include W XYZ bar, Re:mix℠ lounge, grab-and-go breakfast concept Re:fuel by Aloft℠, and pet-friendly program Animals R Fun (Arf). For more information, visit www.alofthotels.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Aloft is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

