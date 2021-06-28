checkAd

BAE Systems Ramps F-35 Electronic Warfare System Production

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 16:00  |  29   |   |   

BAE Systems, Inc. is providing Lockheed Martin with additional electronic warfare (EW) systems, retrofit kits, and spares for the F-35 Lightning II aircraft. The contract builds on BAE Systems’ on-time delivery of more than 800 state-of-the-art AN/ASQ-239 electronic warfare/countermeasure systems to date, providing F-35 jets with critical situational awareness and survivability capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005064/en/

BAE Systems is providing additional EW systems, retrofit kits, and spares for the F-35 – delivering critical situational awareness and survivability capabilities. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems is providing additional EW systems, retrofit kits, and spares for the F-35 – delivering critical situational awareness and survivability capabilities. (Photo: BAE Systems)

“We’ve delivered cutting-edge electronic warfare systems for every F-35 fighter,” said Deb Norton, vice president of F-35 Solutions at BAE Systems. “Our team is focused on manufacturing excellence and execution, providing agile, adaptable systems to outpace the current and future threat.”

This Lot 16 award comes as BAE Systems delivers Lot 14 systems and executes material orders for Lot 15. The company is currently producing 18 shipsets a month as it ramps production to more than 20 shipsets a month in 2022 to match F-35 aircraft Low Rate Initial Production.

The AN/ASQ-239 EW system provides advanced offensive and defensive capabilities that enable the F-35 to engage complex and highly capable threats. The innovative system is designed for performance, manufacturability, sustainability, and future upgradability.

BAE Systems is a leader in system affordability, having reduced the cost of the F-35 EW system by 77% since it was first produced and achieving all affordability targets since the inception of the program. The company is also among Lockheed Martin’s highest-rated suppliers for both quality and on-time delivery.

BAE Systems also is a leader in EW – designing, manufacturing, and sustaining some of the most advanced systems in the world. The company is focused on agile engineering, manufacturing, and sustainment solutions to accelerate the transition of laboratory innovations to the field. The company’s expertise in performance-based logistics has yielded a 60% improvement in F-35 EW system availability.

The AN/ASQ-239 system is manufactured at the BAE Systems state-of-the-art EW production facility in Nashua, N.H. For additional information on BAE Systems’ work on the F-35 program, visit www.baesystems.com/ew or www.baesystems.com/en-us/product/f-35.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BAE Systems Ramps F-35 Electronic Warfare System Production BAE Systems, Inc. is providing Lockheed Martin with additional electronic warfare (EW) systems, retrofit kits, and spares for the F-35 Lightning II aircraft. The contract builds on BAE Systems’ on-time delivery of more than 800 state-of-the-art …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels