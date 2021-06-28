Hilton Grand Vacations Debuts $50 Million Resort Transformation in NYC

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV), which pioneered the urban timeshare concept in New York City, is raising the bar once again with a new flagship property, The Quin by Hilton Club . The Quin, located on “Billionaire’s Row” at the corner of Sixth Avenue and 57th Street, re-opened on June 28, 2021, as a best-in-class timeshare property following an over $50 million top-to-bottom renovation. The Quin’s transformation, combined with HGV’s anticipated summer 2021 opening of The Central at 5th by Hilton Club , located on East 48th Street, demonstrates HGV’s commitment to New York and the increasingly significant role of timeshare in the city’s hospitality industry.

The Quin by Hilton Club. Photo Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our investments in The Quin by Hilton Club and The Central at 5th by Hilton Club signal our confidence in the rebounding travel industry and long-term demand for timeshare ownership in NYC and beyond,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “The timeshare business model continuously proves itself to be remarkably resilient during challenging times, just as New York City itself has proved resilient on so many occasions – emerging stronger than ever after each time. We’re proud to expand our diverse property portfolio in the nation’s cultural and financial capital.”

Urban timeshare has become increasingly popular nationwide, particularly in NYC, where HGV transformed the industry by offering deeded ownership at upscale locations with superior amenities. Now, owners seeking a “pied-à-terre” in Manhattan have a brand-new option located just steps from Central Park, backed by industry pioneer HGV.

In 2003, HGV became the first major hospitality brand to open a timeshare property in New York City with The Hilton Club – New York. Since then, the company has consistently elevated the quality of timeshare offerings within the industry and in NYC itself, opening West 57th Street by Hilton Club in 2009 and The Residences by Hilton Club in 2018. Now, HGV is setting a new standard for the industry, with sales underway at The Quin, a world-renowned vacation spot.

Lisa Dusart, SVP of sales and marketing at Hilton Grand Vacations, commented, “Hilton Grand Vacations has been a part of the fabric of the hospitality industry in New York for many years and at this crucial juncture for the city, our role may be more vital than ever before. Our timeshare owners are eager to return to New York, and we’re just as eager to welcome them — now with two new options in the heart of midtown Manhattan.”