Audacy Announces Launch of Exclusive Station Collection on Digital Platform

“Exclusive stations underscore Audacy’s commitment to a roadmap of innovation, with many more features and interactivity to come over the coming months,” said J.D. Crowley, Chief Digital Officer, Audacy.

Audacy today announced the launch of new exclusive music stations, available immediately to all listeners, that will build upon existing format offerings and bring new variety to its digital platform. The exclusive station collection is designed for fans by fans and will range widely across various music genres, moods and activities, enabling users to discover new music driven by their interests, favorite artists and upcoming events.

The initial launch group of over 350 new stations are expertly curated by iconic Audacy brands, on-air personalities and influencers from across Audacy’s nationwide portfolio and collectively leverage millions of hours of human music compilation and audio production experience. Audacy’s exclusive stations will add more depth to existing formats on the platform and introduce new and unique genres to listeners. Stations will also be built by some of the biggest stars in the music industry, including Coldplay, Tiësto, Sofia Carson and Jake Owen at launch, with additional artist-programmed stations added in the coming weeks. Curators will leverage various listener usage data to continuously evolve and enhance the stations.

“This is an important next step toward a listener-centric digital content experience that reflects the strengths and attributes of the Audacy brand,” said Jeff Sottolano, Executive Vice President of Programming, Audacy. “These stations, created for fans by fans, including our industry-leading programmers, personalities and music’s biggest influencers, will allow us to deepen our connection between talent, artists and listeners. Together, we’ll introduce a greater variety of music, allowing us to generate even more opportunities to engage and entertain our rapidly growing digital audience.”

“I’m so happy to have joined forces with my Audacy family on the creation of my own exclusive station,” said Sofia Carson. “‘Sofia Carson’s Love List' is a compilation of songs that I LOVE – the music I grew up listening to, combined with some of my recent favorites from artists I admire. I hope you love my ‘Love List’ as much as I do.”

“Powered by Napster,” a complete music and audio platform service, is powering the catalogue of Audacy’s exclusive stations. The stations will exclusively be available on its digital platforms, including the Audacy mobile app and web platform, along with smart speakers and, soon, connected devices. Audacy relaunched its digital platform in March as part of its transformational rebrand. Additional new interactive features will be introduced in the coming months.

The Audacy app is a rapidly growing, integrated digital platform where consumers discover and connect live with over 1,000 local and national radio stations from more than 100 markets, including Audacy’s portfolio of over 230 premium stations, along with top podcasts and a wide range of exclusive audio programming. Audacy offers anytime, anywhere access through the Audacy mobile app and website, along with over 10,000 home and auto-connected devices including Amazon Echo, Amazon FireTV, Sonos, Roku, Google Home, Google Chromecast, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Apple Music, Siri, and Samsung Bixby. The Audacy app can be downloaded through Apple Store or Google Play.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America’s #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

