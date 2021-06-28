checkAd

Rent-A-Center Opens New Store in Edmond, Oklahoma

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 16:03  |  32   |   |   

Rent-A-Center Store Manager, Justin Reagan, and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Edmond an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Rent-A-Center is located at 809 W. Danforth Rd, Edmond, OK, 73003, and will be opening its doors to the public for the first time on Friday, July 2. To welcome Rent-A-Center to the neighborhood, members of the Edmond community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 17 from 1-5 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place, and the public will have the opportunity to shop the new store’s merchandise.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, there will be a drawing for an 86” LG TV, valued at $1,999. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

Additionally, the new Rent-A-Center store will contribute $1,000 to the Edmond Veterans Memorial, designed to pay tribute to Edmond veteran residents with plaques honoring those who have served our country. It will potentially include a flag plaza, memorial sculpture and other landscaping features, such as walking trails and an events plaza. Rent-A-Center is a longtime supporter of veterans organizations and is honored to donate to the Edmond Veterans Memorial.

Rent-A-Center operates 41 locations in the state of Oklahoma. The Edmond location will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

A rent-to-own industry leader, Plano, Texas-based, Rent-A-Center, Inc. is focused on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing them the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture and accessories, under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term obligation.

Rent-A-Center Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rent-A-Center Opens New Store in Edmond, Oklahoma Rent-A-Center Store Manager, Justin Reagan, and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Edmond an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers. The new Rent-A-Center is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Rent-A-Center, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.31 for the Third Quarter of 2021
03.06.21
Rent-A-Center, Inc. To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference in June