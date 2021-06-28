Rent-A-Center Opens New Store in Edmond, Oklahoma

The new Rent-A-Center is located at 809 W. Danforth Rd, Edmond, OK, 73003, and will be opening its doors to the public for the first time on Friday, July 2. To welcome Rent-A-Center to the neighborhood, members of the Edmond community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 17 from 1-5 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place, and the public will have the opportunity to shop the new store’s merchandise.

Rent-A-Center Store Manager, Justin Reagan, and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Edmond an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, there will be a drawing for an 86” LG TV, valued at $1,999. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

Additionally, the new Rent-A-Center store will contribute $1,000 to the Edmond Veterans Memorial, designed to pay tribute to Edmond veteran residents with plaques honoring those who have served our country. It will potentially include a flag plaza, memorial sculpture and other landscaping features, such as walking trails and an events plaza. Rent-A-Center is a longtime supporter of veterans organizations and is honored to donate to the Edmond Veterans Memorial.

Rent-A-Center operates 41 locations in the state of Oklahoma. The Edmond location will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

A rent-to-own industry leader, Plano, Texas-based, Rent-A-Center, Inc. is focused on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing them the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture and accessories, under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term obligation.

