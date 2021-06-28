checkAd

TELUS closes its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 16:02  |  57   |   |   

A first in Canada, TELUS’ successful Sustainability-Linked Bond offering reinforces its commitment to reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS announced today it has successfully closed its previously announced offering of $750 million 2.85% senior unsecured Sustainability-Linked Series CAF notes with a long 10-year maturity. The notes were offered through a syndicate of agents led by RBC Capital Markets, as Lead Structuring Agent and Joint Bookrunner, and Scotiabank, as Co-Structuring Agent and Joint Bookrunner, together with BMO Capital Markets, as Joint Bookrunner.

“Today, with the successful closing of our inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond - the first of its kind in Canada - our team is at the forefront of sustainability practices, setting a leadership example in respect of leveraging behaviour-based financing to advance our sustainability goals,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO. “Importantly, our science-based, greenhouse gas emissions reduction target further validates our commitment to reduce our carbon footprint and care for the planet that our children will inherit. The successful completion of our Sustainability-Linked Bond reinforces our longstanding leadership in social capitalism, and our team’s dedication to exploring new and innovative ways to improve the lives of citizens around the world, today, and for generations to come.”

The net proceeds of this offering will be used for the repayment of outstanding indebtedness, including the repayment of commercial paper (incurred for general working capital purposes) and for other general corporate purposes.

The notes are “Sustainability-Linked Bonds” issued pursuant to TELUS’ Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework announced on June 14, 2021 (the “Framework”) and are TELUS’ first series of bonds offered under the Framework. As part of the Framework, TELUS has committed to reducing its absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions by 46% from 2019 levels by 2030. Should TELUS fail to achieve this target (the “Sustainability Performance Target”) by December 31, 2030, the interest payable on the notes will increase by 1.00% per annum, as further detailed in the prospectus supplement that TELUS filed to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 25, 2021 with securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. The notes were not offered in the United States or to any resident of the United States.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TELUS closes its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering A first in Canada, TELUS’ successful Sustainability-Linked Bond offering reinforces its commitment to reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissionsVANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TELUS announced today it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus