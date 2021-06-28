TELUS closes its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS announced today it has successfully closed its previously announced offering of $750 million 2.85% senior unsecured Sustainability-Linked Series CAF notes with a long 10-year maturity. The notes were offered through a syndicate of agents led by RBC Capital Markets, as Lead Structuring Agent and Joint Bookrunner, and Scotiabank, as Co-Structuring Agent and Joint Bookrunner, together with BMO Capital Markets, as Joint Bookrunner.

“Today, with the successful closing of our inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond - the first of its kind in Canada - our team is at the forefront of sustainability practices, setting a leadership example in respect of leveraging behaviour-based financing to advance our sustainability goals,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO. “Importantly, our science-based, greenhouse gas emissions reduction target further validates our commitment to reduce our carbon footprint and care for the planet that our children will inherit. The successful completion of our Sustainability-Linked Bond reinforces our longstanding leadership in social capitalism, and our team’s dedication to exploring new and innovative ways to improve the lives of citizens around the world, today, and for generations to come.”

The net proceeds of this offering will be used for the repayment of outstanding indebtedness, including the repayment of commercial paper (incurred for general working capital purposes) and for other general corporate purposes.

The notes are “Sustainability-Linked Bonds” issued pursuant to TELUS’ Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework announced on June 14, 2021 (the “Framework”) and are TELUS’ first series of bonds offered under the Framework. As part of the Framework, TELUS has committed to reducing its absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions by 46% from 2019 levels by 2030. Should TELUS fail to achieve this target (the “Sustainability Performance Target”) by December 31, 2030, the interest payable on the notes will increase by 1.00% per annum, as further detailed in the prospectus supplement that TELUS filed to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 25, 2021 with securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. The notes were not offered in the United States or to any resident of the United States.