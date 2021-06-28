checkAd

EnviroLeach Provides Update on Recovery of Platinum Group Metals from Catalytic Converters

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF) (7N2:FSE) is pleased to provide the following update on its research into the extraction of platinum and palladium metals from spent catalytic converters. The most recent phase of research was conducted over a 14-month period starting in April of 2020.

The latest series of tests builds on EnviroLeach's early 2019 research into the recovery of platinum and palladium from scrap automotive and diesel catalytic converters. In this phase of research extensive tests were conducted using modified variations of EnviroLeach's patented and proprietary chemistry and processes under various controlled conditions. The program's results were very positive with typical recoveries of over 90% of the contained platinum and palladium being achieved in less than 2 hours. Selected results from the research program are highlighted in the table below.

Summary of Leach Tests
Test Number Date Platinum Head Grade (g/t) Palladium Head Grade (g/t) Platinum Recovery

(%) 		Palladium Recovery

(%)
FF215 2020-06-25 5,920 4,044 98.1 98.7
FF217 2020-07-01 5,405 2,847 93.5 91.8
FF233 2020-07-24 1,569 245 93.2 91.2
FF244 2020-08-07 264 52 71.1 83.7
FF246 2020-08-14 5,433 2,587 96.3 81.2
FF251 2020-08-31 284 39 65.1 89.4
FF352 2020-09-21 4,557 1,781 96.8 93.0
FF355 2020-09-29 7,949 2,564 95.7 94.7
 

Research/Testing

