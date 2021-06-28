checkAd

South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas Recognized for High Customer Satisfaction During Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 16:19  |  36   |   |   

Elizabethtown Gas Recognized as “Environmental Champion,” “Utility Customer Champion” and “Most Trusted Utility Brand.”

FOLSOM, NJ, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

                                                                                              Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco
(609) 561-9000 ext. 4262

ddirocco@sjindustries.com

                                                                                     Investor Contact: Dan Fidell
(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027
dfidell@sjindustries.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas Recognized for High Customer Satisfaction During Pandemic

Elizabethtown Gas Recognized as “Environmental Champion,” “Utility Customer Champion” and “Most Trusted Utility Brand.”

FOLSOM, NJ, June 28, 2021 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) is pleased to announce that its gas utilities, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas, have been recognized as top performers in customer satisfaction during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Escalent, a leading consumer research firm, named both South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas to their list of “Easiest to Do Business With” utilities, out of 140 of the largest utility companies in the U.S.

This highly coveted recognition of South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas
follows the results of the Cogent Syndicated 2021 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement: Residential study by Escalent, which surveyed more than 74,000 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers.

Escalent finds that utilities on their “easiest to do business with” list scored high customer satisfaction ratings in obtaining phone service, making payments, website navigation and acquiring outage information.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas Recognized for High Customer Satisfaction During Pandemic Elizabethtown Gas Recognized as “Environmental Champion,” “Utility Customer Champion” and “Most Trusted Utility Brand.”FOLSOM, NJ, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus