South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas Recognized for High Customer Satisfaction During Pandemic

Elizabethtown Gas Recognized as “Environmental Champion,” “Utility Customer Champion” and “Most Trusted Utility Brand.”

FOLSOM, NJ, June 28, 2021 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) is pleased to announce that its gas utilities, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas, have been recognized as top performers in customer satisfaction during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Escalent, a leading consumer research firm, named both South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas to their list of “Easiest to Do Business With” utilities, out of 140 of the largest utility companies in the U.S.

This highly coveted recognition of South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas

follows the results of the Cogent Syndicated 2021 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement: Residential study by Escalent, which surveyed more than 74,000 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers.

Escalent finds that utilities on their “easiest to do business with” list scored high customer satisfaction ratings in obtaining phone service, making payments, website navigation and acquiring outage information.