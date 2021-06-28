checkAd

Insight Offers Managed Security for Compliance Solution to Manage Microsoft 365 Security Upgrade

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, today announced the launch of Managed Security for Compliance, a complete solution for the management of Microsoft 365 Security, including implementation, update management, audit requirements and end-user security. This service helps businesses continuously evaluate and maintain Microsoft 365 E3 and E5 Security to improve security postures and gain returns on investment.

“As more businesses emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic with the need for lasting solutions to be able to operate from anywhere, many don’t realize the number of data vulnerabilities and network security threats they still face. We created a managed solution that takes full advantage of the Microsoft 365 E3 to E5 upgrade, helping clients arrive at a much wider range of security functionality. Since the E5 upgrade uses AI and automation to ensure environments stay up-to-date and secure, we’re providing an accelerated track to enhanced endpoint management and security, identity and access management, data protection and encryption, cloud app security and more,” said Stephen Moss, senior vice president and general manager, Connected Workforce, Insight.

Joe Flynn, Insight’s director of technical architecture for Connected Workforce, said: “Upgrading to a Microsoft 365 E5 license is a must-have for businesses concerned about end-user and cloud security, which are among the top concerns for IT leaders across industries. We created the Managed Security for Compliance solution to help alleviate the stress of implementation and the ongoing management of an organization’s security posture.”

In addition to improving and maintaining security postures, the Managed Security for Compliance solution helps businesses maintain compliance with certifications such as ISO 27001 and the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). In the coming months, any prime contractor or sub-contractor that works with the U.S. Department of Defense must be CMMC-compliant to compete for new contracts, and Insight’s Managed Security for Compliance solution will help clients reach required benchmarks for security toolsets in their Microsoft 365 environment.

