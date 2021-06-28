Press release Munich, June 28, 2021 Ralf Lueb announced as SVP Sales at Gigaset Former VP Sales will take over the global management of Gigaset's sales activities

DGAP-News: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Personnel Ralf Lueb announced as SVP Sales at Gigaset: Former VP Sales will take over the global management of Gigaset's sales activities 28.06.2021 / 16:29 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ralf Lueb (49), previously VP Sales at Gigaset, will take over overall responsibility for Gigaset's global sales activities in around 56 countries worldwide as SVP Sales from July 1st, 2021. Lueb succeeds Michael Grodd (64), who has held the role of Gigaset's SVP Sales since December 2015.

Ralf Lueb will take over as SVP Sales for the German telecommunications manufacturer from July 1st, 2021. The focus of his activities will be on expanding growth in established markets, further internationalization and the development and establishment of new sales channels and customer segments. In this context, Lueb sees the topics of B2B and eCommerce as being of particular importance.

Ralf Lueb has many years of management and leadership experience in comparable functions in the industry-related environment of Gigaset. The Westmünsterland native was most recently responsible for sales in Germany, UK, Austria, BeNeLux and the CEE region as VP Sales since October 2017. Prior to that, he spent 16 years with the Siemens Group, where he held various management positions. He then spent eight years as Vice President Industrial Services in the Atos/Unify Group.

With the handover of sales management from Michael Grodd to Ralf Lueb, there is not only a generational change within the company, but Gigaset is also aligning itself even more specifically to the market, the requirements of its retail partners and the massive changes in the entire market environment.

"Mr. Lueb has proven himself during the last years in the company and recommended himself for the position through performance. Thanks to his many years of experience in the industry, we are gaining a knowledgeable and strong sales manager for our internationally active company," says Klaus Weßing, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Gigaset AG.