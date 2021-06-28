Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities
Company announcement no. 29/2021 June 28th, 2021
Transactions by members of senior management in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities
Company announcement
Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|Name
|Søren Krogh Knudsen
|Senior management employee’s position
|CEO & President
|ISIN code
|DK0010268366
|Type of security
|Warrants
|Nature of transaction
|Granting
|Trading date
|Granted 28 June 2021
|Number of securities traded
|Granted 999,999 warrants
|Market value (DKK) of securities traded
|
The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 10.63.
Each warrant gives, on fulfilment of certain conditions, the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 2.20, corresponding to a total value of DKK 2,199,998 for the granted warrants.
|Name
|Hans Henrik Thrane
|Senior management employee’s position
|Corporate CFO
|ISIN code
|DK0010268366
|Type of security
|Warrants
|Nature of transaction
|Granting
|Trading date
|Granted 28 June 2021
|Number of securities traded
|Granted 450,000 warrants
|Market value (DKK) of securities traded
|
The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 10.63.
Each warrant gives, on fulfilment of certain conditions, the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 2.20, corresponding to a total value of DKK 990,000 for the granted warrants.
|
For further information, please contact:
Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00
