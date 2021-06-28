Former JUUL President Joins Poda Team

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF)is pleased to announce thatformer JUUL Canada President Michael Nederhoff has joined Poda as a member ofthe Global Advisory Board and consultant to Poda's management team and theCompany's Board. As part of the consulting agreement, Mr. Nederhoff will beassisting Poda with its global expansion.Michael Nederhoff was previously the president of JUUL Labs Canada, a divisionof JUUL Labs Inc. ("JUUL"). JUUL is an American e-cigarette companyheadquartered in San Francisco. Altria Group, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes,invested $12.8 billion into JUUL in December 2018, acquiring a 35 percent stake.Michael was hired by JUUL to launch the product and business unit in Canada. Hewas instrumental in dealing with commercial and regulatory aspects of thee-cigarette market. In addition, Michael was previously responsible forlaunching Red Bull and CytoSport into the Canadian marketplace, and he iscurrently the CEO of Shelter. Michael commented "Poda's revolutionaryheat-not-burn product is exactly what I was looking to get behind to support asmoke-free future. There are more than 1.3 billion smokers in the world andreduced-risk smoking products are essential to the longevity of this largepopulation. I look forward to using my extensive experience in launching majorCPG products to assist Poda as they roll out their global strategy."Ryan Selby, CEO, commented "Bringing Mr. Nederhoff onto the Poda team marks theaddition of yet another seasoned industry-specific executive to our GlobalAdvisory Board, and we now have a well-rounded slate of proven leaders. Mr.Daniel Chen brings phenomenal experience and expertise in the globalmanufacturing and distribution realm and has worked with some of the biggesttobacco companies globally, including Japan Tobacco International, Imperial,British American Tobacco, Godfrey Philips India, Philip Morris International,and China National Tobacco. Mr. Jon Ruiz spent over 15 years as a top-levelexecutive at Philip Morris International (one of the largest tobacco companiesin the world and the current leader in the global heat-not-burn market withtheir IQOS product). Mr. Michael Nederhoff is an expert in the fast-movingconsumer goods market and was the Canadian President of the most successfule-cigarette company in the world (JUUL). These individuals have joined the Podateam because they believe in the massive potential for Poda to capturesubstantial market share in the rapidly growing global heat-not-burn market. Wealready have an incredible product in Poda and our Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods,