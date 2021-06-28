DGAP-DD Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 28.06.2021, 16:36 | 27 | 0 |
|
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA!
Long
Basispreis 41,50€
Hebel 13,87
Ask 0,30
Short
Basispreis 47,56€
Hebel 13,48
Ask 0,34
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Fresenius Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
a) Name
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Ernst
|Last name(s):
|Wastler
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
b) LEI
|XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005785604
b) Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of options on Fresenius shares of the stock option plan and sale of the shares (cash settlement)
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|44 EUR
|19008 EUR
|44 EUR
|717420 EUR
|44 EUR
|17072 EUR
|44 EUR
|27060 EUR
|44 EUR
|33000 EUR
|44 EUR
|20196 EUR
|44 EUR
|359700 EUR
|44 EUR
|97548 EUR
|44 EUR
|66440 EUR
|44 EUR
|80520 EUR
|44 EUR
|100012 EUR
|44 EUR
|83072 EUR
|44 EUR
|70048 EUR
|44 EUR
|8800 EUR
|44 EUR
|91652 EUR
|44 EUR
|44000 EUR
|44 EUR
|11000 EUR
|44 EUR
|79332 EUR
|44 EUR
|17072 EUR
|44 EUR
|11000 EUR
|44 EUR
|26048 EUR
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0