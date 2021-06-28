checkAd

DGAP-DD Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.06.2021 / 16:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Ernst
Last name(s): Wastler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005785604

b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of options on Fresenius shares of the stock option plan and sale of the shares (cash settlement)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
44 EUR 19008 EUR
44 EUR 717420 EUR
44 EUR 17072 EUR
44 EUR 27060 EUR
44 EUR 33000 EUR
44 EUR 20196 EUR
44 EUR 359700 EUR
44 EUR 97548 EUR
44 EUR 66440 EUR
44 EUR 80520 EUR
44 EUR 100012 EUR
44 EUR 83072 EUR
44 EUR 70048 EUR
44 EUR 8800 EUR
44 EUR 91652 EUR
44 EUR 44000 EUR
44 EUR 11000 EUR
44 EUR 79332 EUR
44 EUR 17072 EUR
44 EUR 11000 EUR
44 EUR 26048 EUR
