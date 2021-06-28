checkAd

PCT LTD Reports First Quarter FY 2021 Results, Discusses Performance of Newest Annihilyzer Equipment, and Updates Status of European Market Efforts

PCT LTD (OTC Pink: “PCTL”), today reported financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

Key Financial Highlights:

• Revenues for three months ended March 31, 2021, were $395,519, an increase of 45% from $272,812 in the same period of 2020.

• Net loss from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021, was $648,154, as compared to a loss from continuing operations of $508,475 million in the same period of 2020.

Gary Grieco, PCTL’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Our strategy, as we entered into 2021, was to establish a distribution network that allowed us an opportunity to capitalize on the ongoing efforts and to ensure the availability of Hydrolyte, a highly effective, US EPA registered hospital disinfectant. We will continue to offer resources and support to our distributors and other ‘partners’ to move the leasing and/or sale of equipment, sale of fluids, and revenues from licensing, higher.“

The company recently installed its newest generation of the Annihilyzer Infection Control equipment in a North Carolina hospital. Since that installation, management has assessed the new generator’s design and productivity in a real-world environment, and it has exceeded internal expectations for reliability and consistency.

“As with all improved ideas, quality assurance is first assessed in the shop, but the final determination comes from within a functioning customer venue. We are encouraged with the performance of our newest Annihilyzer equipment and believe it can be a true leader in producing HOCl-based disinfectant and cleaner for all types of environments and surfaces. We also believe our distributors, clients, and customers, will all be impressed with the new equipment’s capabilities. Currently we have three more of our newest models being assessed during the rigorous quality assurance process we put them through, and we are building more of our newest generation of Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems in order to fulfill the orders that are in our sales pipeline,” concluded Mr. Grieco.

Finally, PCTL is pleased to be working directly with PCT (Europe) LTD’s new CEO, Kevin Gray, with the goal of solidifying optimal plans and agreements to more quickly and efficiently meet the needs of both companies.

About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD (“PCTL”) focuses its business on acquiring, developing, and providing sustainable, environmentally responsible disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. The Company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially viable products in the United States and now continues to gain market share in the U.S. and U.K.

