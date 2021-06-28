checkAd

New Cadence Report Reveals Majority of Consumers Believe Hyperconnectivity Will Positively Impact Their Lives

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 16:45  |  31   |   |   

A majority of consumers believe hyperconnectivity driven by hyperscale computing will positively impact them within five years, according to a new report from Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS). Cadence commissioned the survey to determine consumer awareness and impressions of hyperconnectivity and hyperscale computing and their impact on people’s lives. Released today, the report, Hyperconnectivity & You – A Roadmap for the Consumer Experience, delivers valuable insight on the opportunities and challenges of deploying electronic devices in the increasingly hyperconnected world of the consumer electronics, automotive and healthcare industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005021/en/

With hyperconnectivity impacting important areas of our lives like mobile phones/communication, 62% of people believe hyperscale computing will have a positive impact over the next five years. Many grasp the concept of "scaling-up" computing resources, which leads to hyperconnectivity to make data available everywhere. Three key themes consistently emerged: confidence, convenience and collaboration. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With hyperconnectivity impacting important areas of our lives like mobile phones/communication, 62% of people believe hyperscale computing will have a positive impact over the next five years. Many grasp the concept of "scaling-up" computing resources, which leads to hyperconnectivity to make data available everywhere. Three key themes consistently emerged: confidence, convenience and collaboration. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To download the full report, visit www.cadence.com/go/hyperconnectivityandyou.

Key Findings

Three key themes consistently emerged when speaking with consumers about hyperconnectivity: confidence, convenience and collaboration. Manufacturers should focus on increasing consumer confidence through full transparency in how data is being used, supporting better collaboration between people and technologies, and improving technology convenience.

The Cadence report reveals that 32% of consumers surveyed have a basic knowledge of hyperscale computing, compared to more than 70% for more established technologies, including virtual reality, 5G communications and artificial intelligence (AI). Despite this low awareness, 62% believe hyperscale computing will have a positive impact on their lives in the next five years, with mobile phones expected to experience the greatest impact.

Smart-Converged Devices:

  • Great battery life, robust security and consistent reliability are the three most important factors in determining why consumers like a device.
  • Touch and voice garner high levels of preference with end users, while newer device communication methods using facial recognition, gesture, eye movements and brain activity also resonate well.
  • Data security is a key concern, with on-device data processing or a mix of on-device and in-the-cloud processing proving popular due to fear of hacking.

Intelligent Cars:

Seite 1 von 2
Cadence Design Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Cadence Report Reveals Majority of Consumers Believe Hyperconnectivity Will Positively Impact Their Lives A majority of consumers believe hyperconnectivity driven by hyperscale computing will positively impact them within five years, according to a new report from Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS). Cadence commissioned the survey to determine …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
Cadence Advances RF Design with the Latest AWR Design Environment Platform
17.06.21
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of Compute-Intensive Applications
10.06.21
Sequans Communications Adopts Cadence RF Solution to Develop Next-Generation 5G IoT Platform
08.06.21
New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design
08.06.21
Cadence’s Nimish Modi to Present at Berenberg Conference
08.06.21
Cadence’s Anirudh Devgan and John Wall to Present at the 44th Nasdaq Investor Conference
03.06.21
Cadence’s Anirudh Devgan and John Wall to Present at the Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
02.06.21
EdgeCortix Collaborates With Cadence To Accelerate AI Chip Design
31.05.21
Cadence Design Systems, Applied Materials, Brooks Automation, Caesars Entertainment: Umschichtungen Strategiedepot Aktien Spekulativ