New Cadence Report Reveals Majority of Consumers Believe Hyperconnectivity Will Positively Impact Their Lives

A majority of consumers believe hyperconnectivity driven by hyperscale computing will positively impact them within five years, according to a new report from Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS). Cadence commissioned the survey to determine consumer awareness and impressions of hyperconnectivity and hyperscale computing and their impact on people’s lives. Released today, the report, Hyperconnectivity & You – A Roadmap for the Consumer Experience, delivers valuable insight on the opportunities and challenges of deploying electronic devices in the increasingly hyperconnected world of the consumer electronics, automotive and healthcare industries.

