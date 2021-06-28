New Cadence Report Reveals Majority of Consumers Believe Hyperconnectivity Will Positively Impact Their Lives
A majority of consumers believe hyperconnectivity driven by hyperscale computing will positively impact them within five years, according to a new report from Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS). Cadence commissioned the survey to determine consumer awareness and impressions of hyperconnectivity and hyperscale computing and their impact on people’s lives. Released today, the report, Hyperconnectivity & You – A Roadmap for the Consumer Experience, delivers valuable insight on the opportunities and challenges of deploying electronic devices in the increasingly hyperconnected world of the consumer electronics, automotive and healthcare industries.
With hyperconnectivity impacting important areas of our lives like mobile phones/communication, 62% of people believe hyperscale computing will have a positive impact over the next five years. Many grasp the concept of "scaling-up" computing resources, which leads to hyperconnectivity to make data available everywhere. Three key themes consistently emerged: confidence, convenience and collaboration. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Key Findings
Three key themes consistently emerged when speaking with consumers about hyperconnectivity: confidence, convenience and collaboration. Manufacturers should focus on increasing consumer confidence through full transparency in how data is being used, supporting better collaboration between people and technologies, and improving technology convenience.
The Cadence report reveals that 32% of consumers surveyed have a basic knowledge of hyperscale computing, compared to more than 70% for more established technologies, including virtual reality, 5G communications and artificial intelligence (AI). Despite this low awareness, 62% believe hyperscale computing will have a positive impact on their lives in the next five years, with mobile phones expected to experience the greatest impact.
Smart-Converged Devices:
- Great battery life, robust security and consistent reliability are the three most important factors in determining why consumers like a device.
- Touch and voice garner high levels of preference with end users, while newer device communication methods using facial recognition, gesture, eye movements and brain activity also resonate well.
- Data security is a key concern, with on-device data processing or a mix of on-device and in-the-cloud processing proving popular due to fear of hacking.
Intelligent Cars:
