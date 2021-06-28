Rise Capital Corp. Enters Into Letter of Intent for Qualifying Transaction With MiniLuxe, Inc.

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise Capital Corp. (TSXV: RSE.P) ("Rise") and MiniLuxe, Inc. ("MiniLuxe") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") dated June 25, 2021, which outlines the general terms and conditions of a proposed business combination, by way of a merger, arrangement, share exchange, take-over bid or other similar form of transaction, which will result in MiniLuxe becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rise or otherwise combining its corporate existence with that of Rise (the "Transaction"). Rise, after completion of the Transaction, is referred to herein as the "Resulting Issuer".

Rise is a "capital pool company" that completed its initial public offering in May 2021. The common shares of Rise ("Rise Shares") are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the stock symbol RSE.P. Rise has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. It is intended that the Transaction, when completed, will constitute the "Qualifying Transaction" of Rise pursuant to Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the "CPC Policy") of the TSXV.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe is a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts that has emerged as one of the leading socially-responsible lifestyle brands in nail care. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been setting industry standards for health, hygiene, and fair labour practices in its efforts to transform the most-used, but poorly regulated beauty service. Over the next five years, MiniLuxe seeks to become one of the largest educators and employers of Asian-American, Asian-Canadian, and other diverse members who are part of one of the largest independent workforces of women.

MiniLuxe’s omni-platform has three integrated revenue streams across educational certifications, talent services and product revenue. MiniLuxe is driven by a fully integrated digital-first platform that manages all client bookings, preferences and payments and provides designers with the ability to manage their scheduling, clientele, bonuses and gratuity, and training content. Since its founding, MiniLuxe has performed over 2 million services and today has 100 percent of all of its bookings digitally managed.