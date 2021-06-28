Norwegian Energy Company ASA Announces Trading and Operations Update in connection with Request for Dialogue with Bondholders

OSLO, Norway, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") has today announced a trading and operations update to the market for the two months ending 31 May 2021. A Capital Markets Update is attached and will be made available on the Company's website, www.noreco.com. In addition, the Company will seek to engage in bondholder discussions regarding the addition of further covenant headroom under its NOR14 Senior Unsecured Bond agreement.

The Company's second quarter financial statements will, as planned, be released to the market on 13 July 2021. The Company has not completed its second quarter 2021 financial reporting. The estimates provided in this release are therefore subject to change and the second quarter financials may deviate from the information provided herein.