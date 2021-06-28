Norwegian Energy Company ASA Announces Trading and Operations Update in connection with Request for Dialogue with Bondholders
OSLO, Norway, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") has today announced a trading and operations update to the market for the two months ending 31 May 2021. A Capital Markets Update is attached and will be made available on the Company's website, www.noreco.com. In addition, the Company will seek to engage in bondholder discussions regarding the addition of further covenant headroom under its NOR14 Senior Unsecured Bond agreement.
The Company's second quarter financial statements will, as planned, be released to the market on 13 July 2021. The Company has not completed its second quarter 2021 financial reporting. The estimates provided in this release are therefore subject to change and the second quarter financials may deviate from the information provided herein.
Financial
- Strong liquidity position of USD 272 million at 31 May 2021, consisting of undrawn RBL capacity of USD 178 million based on the Company's current Borrowing Base and cash on balance sheet of USD 94 million
- Successful closing of new USD 1.1 billion RBL facility with existing and new lenders. This new facility, which has a seven-year term and amortizations from the second half of 2024, replaced the Company's prior USD 900 million facility. This provides additional liquidity while also loosening the pre-Tyra leverage covenant and is a strong testimony to Noreco's underlying assets and business. The semi-annual redetermination of the RBL Borrowing Base is currently ongoing and is expected to be announced end of June 2021, with the Company anticipating the facility's cash drawing capacity to remain above USD 1 billion
- Due to favorable gas market conditions and to further safeguard pre-Tyra cash flow, during Q2 2021 to date the Company entered into additional price hedging agreements of 1.2mm MWh at EUR 29/MWh for Winter 2021 / 2022
The information provided above includes certain alternative performance measures ("APMs"). These APMs are consistent with those used in the Company's annual and quarterly financial statements and reference is made to the Company's first quarter 2021 financial statements.
0 Kommentare