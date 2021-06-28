checkAd

P&G Launches Nervive Nerve Relief in the U.S.

From the world’s #1 selling nerve care company,†† P&G Personal Health Care is excited to announce Nervive, a dietary supplement lineup dedicated to holistic nerve care and relief*.

P&G Launches Nervive Nerve Relief in the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nervive launches three supplements to address different nerve care needs: Nervive Nerve Health to fortify foundational nerve health,* as well as Nerve Relief and Nerve Relief PM for occasional nerve aches, weakness, and discomfort due to aging, for relief day or night*.

“Our nerves are critical to our everyday lives, impacting everything we do. Many Americans experience occasional nerve discomfort as they age, impacting their lives,” said Jeff Cullinane, Senior Brand Franchise Director, North America Personal Healthcare. “That’s why we felt it was important to launch Nervive in the U.S., to give people with nerve discomfort somewhere to turn and make a meaningful difference in their daily lives.”

Nervive’s formulas are inspired by Neurobion, a P&G brand outside of the United States, that has been helping people care for their nerves for over 50 years and is the #1-selling nerve care brand in the world.††

The peripheral nervous system connects the brain to our hands and feet. As we age, natural structural changes occur in this nervous system, such as slowed signaling through the nerves and loss of myelin. All these factors can contribute to nerve discomfort with age.

“The signaling between these nerves helps us with simple actions like wiggling our fingers and toes or holding a cup of coffee, basically driving our ability to interact with the world around us,” said Arvind Venkataraman, Ph.D. and Senior Scientist at P&G. “Nervive was specially formulated by understanding the biology of nerves and choosing ingredients that work to support their fundamental needs and functions, helping with nerve aches, weakness, and discomfort in extremities like fingers and toes*.”

Nerve Health is formulated with 1000% DV of three neurotropic B-Complex Vitamins to nourish and generate energy for nerves*, build nerve insulation and myelin sheath*, and enhance communication between nerves* plus Alpha-Lipoic Acid to promote healthy blood flow*. Nerve Relief and Nerve Relief PM combine B-Complex Vitamins with clinically proven levels of Alpha-Lipoic Acid to relieve occasional nerve aches, weakness, and discomfort due to aging*. With daily use, the Alpha-Lipoic Acid in Nerve Relief and Nerve Relief PM is shown to reduce symptoms of nerve discomfort by over 50%* after just 4 weeks, with results beginning after 2 weeks.

Nervive is available online and at retailers nationwide. Use this product only as directed and keep out of reach of children.

ABOUT NERVIVE

Nervive, from the world’s #1-selling nerve care company††, is dedicated to holistic nerve care and relief. Developed with over 50 years of global expertise and experience in nerve care, the Nervive line-up includes:

  • Nervive Nerve Health: Fortifies your nerve health with 1000% of your daily recommended value of Thiamin (Vitamin B1), Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12), and Pyridoxine (Vitamin B6) to help maintain healthy nerve function*
  • Nervive Nerve Relief: Formulated with Alpha-Lipoic Acid, which has been shown to relieve occasional nerve aches & discomfort*, and B Complex Vitamins that nourish nerves, enhance neurotransmission, and build nerve insulation*
  • Nervive Nerve Relief PM: Formulated with B-Complex Vitamins and Alpha-Lipoic Acid, Nerve Relief PM relieves occasional nerve aches, weakness, & discomfort, plus helps you fall asleep naturally* with melatonin

To learn more about Nervive, visit https://www.nervivehealth.com/en-us.

ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Helps with occasional nerve aches, weakness, & discomfort due natural changes in nerves with aging

††Nicholas Hall’s global CHC Database, DB6, 2019 value sales at MSP

