checkAd

Atos launches ‘ThinkAI’ - a complete solution to power high-performance Artificial Intelligence applications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 16:56  |  53   |   |   

Press Release

Atos launches ‘ThinkAI - a complete solution to power high-performance Artificial Intelligence applications

Paris (France) June 28, 2021 - Atos today launches ThinkAI, its secure end-to-end scalable offering which enables organizations to successfully design, develop, and deliver high-performance AI applications. ThinkAI is for organizations using traditional high-performance computing that want to run more accurate and faster simulations thanks to AI applications, and also for those developing AI applications that need more computing power.

High-performance AI applications augment traditional HPC simulation and are essential to process and analyse massive and complex data sets effectively. Compared to traditional HPC simulation, AI-powered simulation enables researchers to tackle problems faster and more thoroughly, with increased accuracy, improved cost-efficiency and TCO (Total Cost of Ownership), lowering carbon footprint and creating competitive advantage.

AI applications, such as those related to drug discovery, smart cities or autonomous driving for example, are already being developed today, however barriers such as data quality, security and scalability remain – to help overcome these, expert consulting capability is essential and enables users to successfully define an AI roadmap, build scalable AI applications and industrialize these. ThinkAI is the most comprehensive HPC AI solution on the market today to do this and the only one which combines a full offering from consulting, to hardware and software solutions, to orchestration and final integration. It delivers rapid results and insight on data at optimized cost.

The Atos ThinkAI solution brings together the necessary pieces for HPC users, at all stages of their AI journey, to leverage the significant opportunities of AI in their own research. The Atos ThinkAI solution can help users in both the scientific and industrial sector effectively combine the newest, most performant hardware and software solutions to speed the development of critical AI-based solutions and enhance the value of their simulation workloads.” said Alex Norton, Principal Technology Analyst and Data Analysis Manager, Hyperion.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atos launches ‘ThinkAI’ - a complete solution to power high-performance Artificial Intelligence applications Press Release Atos launches ‘ThinkAI’ - a complete solution to power high-performance Artificial Intelligence applications Paris (France) June 28, 2021 - Atos today launches ThinkAI, its secure end-to-end scalable offering which enables …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus