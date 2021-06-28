Cooling Centers Help Local Residents Beat the Heat This Summer

This year, PG&E introduces new partnerships with the City of West Sacramento and Kingsburg as well as El Dorado, Shasta, and San Joaquin counties to help fund the operation of their existing cooling centers.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has long-provided financial support to fund the operation of existing county- and city-run cooling centers throughout the service area where summer temperatures typically reach triple digits, primarily in the Central Valley.

Cooling Centers continue to provide a safe, air-conditioned location for all residents to cool down during extreme heat.

"We are providing support for several new locations this year as we know cooling centers fulfill a critical resource for customers during the summer months, particularly those at-risk, such as seniors during times of severe, prolonged temperatures,” said Marlene Santos, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at PG&E.

PG&E continues to support cooling centers in the cities of Arvin, Fowler, Fresno, Madera, San Jose, Sanger and Stockton as well as with the Kern County Aging and Adult Services, Kern County Parks and Recreation and the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.

Cooling centers open to the public when the temperatures are forecast by the National Weather Service to exceed thresholds set by each area.

PG&E began funding cooling centers as part of a pilot project in 2007 following a 2006 heat wave in the state. Since 2007, PG&E has provided more than $600,000 to support established cooling centers, most located in local government-run senior centers or neighborhood parks and recreation centers.

To find a Cooling Center, please call local city or county governments or visit pge.com/coolingcenters. Modifications to cooling centers may be implemented to ensure safety and comply with current health orders.

PG&E Tips to Stay Safe and Cool this Summer

Plan ahead : Check the weather forecast to prepare for hot days.

: Check the weather forecast to prepare for hot days. Keep an emergency contact list : Keep a list of emergency phone numbers.

: Keep a list of emergency phone numbers. Have a buddy system : During a heat wave, check in on elderly or frail people.

: During a heat wave, check in on elderly or frail people. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water.

Drink plenty of water. Stay cool: Take a cool shower or bath and wear lightweight, loose, light-colored clothing.

Take a cool shower or bath and wear lightweight, loose, light-colored clothing. Stay safe: Stay out of direct sunlight and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages.

PG&E is interested in funding the operation of more local Cooling Centers throughout the service area. For more information please contact PG&E at CoolingCenters@pge.com.

