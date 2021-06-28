Trex Company 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Highlights Growth Through Resilience

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of composite decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly outdoor living products and a leading national provider of custom-engineered commercial railing systems, today published its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. Amid one of the most difficult business environments in recent history, Trex continued advancing its ESG objectives throughout the year. The company’s third annual ESG Report recaps a year of “Building a Better Tomorrow Together” for its customers, employees, communities, investors and the environment.

“Our people answered challenge after challenge — from the health concerns posed by COVID-19 to the demands of an ambitious capacity expansion program — with tireless dedication,” President and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Fairbanks said. “Although 2020 was unprecedented in many ways, it also underscored the stability that flows from our strong culture and work ethic in executing against a consistent strategy as well as from our solid transition and succession planning. I’m extremely proud to share so many examples of Trex’s progress toward building a better tomorrow together and thank the Trex organization and its extended family of retailers, dealers, contractors and distributors for their dedication and collaboration.”