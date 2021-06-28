checkAd

Naples Soap Company Announces Signing of Letter of Intent to Combine with The GNS Group, Inc. (OTC GNSG)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 17:00  |  21   |   |   

NAPLES, Fla., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naples Soap Company announces that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to combine with the GNS Group, Inc. (OTC: GNSG) pursuant to which GNSG will purchase 100% of Naples Soap Company’s shares in exchange for shares in GNSG. Subject to due diligence and execution of a definitive purchase agreement, the parties intend to close the transaction within the next 10 days.

Ms. Deanna Wallin, Founder and CEO of Naples Soap Company said, “We are pleased with the chance to go public and build our company by combining with GNSG and utilizing the GNSG public platform for growth capital, scaling our model, and executing on possible acquisitions.”

About Naples Soap Company

Founded in 2009 by Deanna Wallin, Naples Soap Company is a producer of over 400 bath, body and personal care products that are made in the USA with natural and organic ingredients. Products are sold at the company’s 10 retail locations along Florida’s west coast, central Florida and Panhandle. Naples Soap products are sold online from the company’s website at naplessoap.com, through other DTC (direct to consumer) channels such as Amazon.com, and at over 300 boutiques, spas and stores throughout the United States via the company’s wholesale division. For more information about Naples Soap Company, visit NaplesSoap.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and may not come to fruition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement including statements that list numbers and dates.

Contact: Deanna Wallin, Founder & CEO, Naples Soap Company
Deanna@naplessoap.com
239.325.8263
www.naplesoap.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2013a09d-2b87-4e96 ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Naples Soap Company Announces Signing of Letter of Intent to Combine with The GNS Group, Inc. (OTC GNSG) NAPLES, Fla., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Naples Soap Company announces that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to combine with the GNS Group, Inc. (OTC: GNSG) pursuant to which GNSG will purchase 100% of Naples Soap Company’s shares in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus