PROSPECTUS OF VALOE CORPORATION REGARDING ADMISSION TO TRADING OF 113,000,000 SHARES IN THE COMPANY HAS BEEN APPROVED

The Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the supplement to the registration document approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority on 29 September 2020 as well as the securities note and the summary, which together form the prospectus (the "Prospectus") of Valoe Corporation (the "Company") pursuant to the Securities Markets Act (746/2012, as amended) and Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council ("Prospectus Regulation") relating to admission to trading of in total 113,000,000 shares ("Shares") in the Company.

The Prospectus and the admission to trading of the Shares relate to the following share issues resolved on by the Board of Directors: (i) in the aggregate 85,000,000 new shares in the Company issued to certain subscribers of convertible loan 1/2021 through a decision by the Board of Directors dated 11 June 2021 ("Share issue I"); and (ii) in the aggregate 28,000,000 new shares in the Company issued to the Company as treasury shares through a decision by the Board of Directors dated 11 June 2021 ("Treasury issue"). For further information on the Share issue I and the Treasury issue, please refer to the stock exchange release published by the Company on the aforementioned date.

The Prospectus and the documents incorporated therein by reference will be available on or about 28 June 2021 on the website of the Company at http://www.valoe.fi/julkaisut and at the registered office of the Company at Insinöörinkatu 5, 50150 Mikkeli.

The Company has applied for the Shares to be admitted to trading on the stock exchange list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, and trading in the Shares is expected to commence on or about 29 June 2021.

The Prospectus includes certain information regarding the Company’s related party transactions for the first quarter of 2021 as well as the Company’s capitalisation and indebtedness as at 31 March 2021 that have not been previously disclosed. Key information is set forth below:

The tables below set forth the transactions that have taken place with the Company's related parties:

Sales of goods and services

EUR 1,000 1 Jan - 31 Mar 2021 1 Jan - 31 Mar 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Related companies Savcor Oy 0 0 Total 0 0

Purchases of goods and services

EUR 1,000 1 Jan - 31 Mar 2021 1 Jan - 31 Mar 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Related companies Purchases of goods and services SCI Invest Oy 12 12 SCI-Finance Oy 20 11 Savcor Technologies Oy 29 21 Savcor Oy 3 2 Oy Marville Ab 0 0 Basso Jose 30 49 Aurinkolahden Tilintarkastus Oy 0 0 Other 13 0 Total 106 97 Interest and other financial expenses SCI-Finance Oy 20 42 Savcor Technologies Oy 1 42 Savcor Oy 0 4 SCI Invest Oy 0 0 Other 5 18 Total 27 107

c. Other related party transactions

EUR 1,000 31 Mar 2021 31 Mar 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Long-term convertible capital loan from related party 1.063 415 Other long-term capital loan from related party 0 1.160 Other short-term debts to related parties 0 486 Short-term interest debts to related parties 10 494 Trade payables and other non-interest-bearing debts to related parties 151 585 Trade receivables and other short-term receivables from related parties 23 14

d. Salaries and fees

EUR 1,000 31 Mar 2021 31 Mar 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Management’s benefits Salaries and other short-term benefits 101 101 Total 101 101 EUR 1,000 31 Mar 2021 31 Mar 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Salaries and fees Salaries of the CEO and his deputies (included in the management’s salaries) 42 42 Total 42 42 Members and deputy members of the board of directors: Parpola Ville – fee 10 10 Tuomas Honkamäki – fee 8 0 Savisalo Hannu – fee 10 10 Total 27 20

Table below sets forth the capitalisation and indebtedness of the Company as at 31 March 2021:

EUR 1,000 31 Mar 2021



(Unaudited) Actual Total current debt Secured 583 Unguaranteed/unsecured 882 Total non-current debt Secured 1,400 Unguaranteed/unsecured 13,184 Total debts 16,049 Shareholder equity Share capital 80 Invested unrestricted equity reserve 27,404 Retained earnings -31,067 Total equity -3,583 Total equity and debts 12,466 Indebtedness Cash 61 Cash equivalents 0 Other current financial assets 0 Liquidity (A+B+C) 61 Current financial debt 1,685 Current portion of non-current financial debt 0 Current financial indebtedness (E+F) 1,685 Net current financial indebtedness (G-D) 1,624 Non-current financial debt 14,814 Debt instruments 0 Non-current trade and other payables 0 Non-current financial indebtedness (I+J+K) 14,814 Total financial indebtedness (H+L) 16,438

Off-balance-sheet l iabilities







LIABILITIES (EUR 1,000) 31 Mar 2021 (Unaudited) Actual Collaterals given on behalf of own commitments Mortgages 2,060 Other collaterals 2,076



Leasing and other lease debts Due within 1 year 220 Due within 1-5 years 230 Due in 5 years 0 Total 450 Equity ratio of Valoe group was 18.5 percent, including capital loans, on 31 March 2021. No material changes have occurred in the Company’s financial position after 31 March 2021.



Lease debts in accordance with IFRS 16 are included in current and non-current debts of the upper part of table as well as in section “E. current financial debt” and “I. non-current financial debt” of the indebtedness table. Off-balance-sheet leasing and lease debts have included in the indebtedness table as follows:



E. Current financial debt: Upper part of the table 1,465 +220 = 1,685



I. Non-current financial debt: Upper part of the table 14,584 + 230 = 14,814

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.