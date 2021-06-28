Meritage Homes Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for July 29, 2021

checkAd

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, plans to release the Company's second quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slideshow, both available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.  

A replay of the call will be available via webcast beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on July 29, 2021 and extending through August 12, 2021, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

About Meritage

Meritage Homes is the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2020. The Company offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 140,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and an eight-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contact: Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations
  (480) 515-8979
  investors@meritagehomes.com






