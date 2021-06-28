P&O Cruises Return To The Seas As Interest In UK Cruises Overtakes Interest In Holidays To Spain

MSC Virtuosa's maiden season from Southampton in May marked the return of UK cruises after the cruise line's successful resumption in Italy in 2020. P&O Cruises is the next to sail, with Britannia on 27th June 2021, followed by Iona's long-awaited maiden voyages from August.

LONDON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the UK embarks on its roadmap to normality, so too does cruising, with British guests returning to the seas amid record demand for UK cruises.

Dave Mills, VP Global Supply at Iglu Cruise, says: "Following MSC Cruises' successful restart, we are delighted that P&O Cruises will be welcoming customers back onboard Britannia this week. It marks another significant milestone in the long-awaited return to cruising. We have many customers who have been eagerly awaiting this day for a long time. Demand for UK cruises has rocketed since the end of May while the uncertainty around foreign travel persists."

12 Cruise Lines and 17 Ships Sailing in UK Waters

The following cruise lines will be sailing in UK waters this summer:

MSC Cruises - Virtuosa

P&O Cruises - Iona, Britannia

Disney Cruise Line - Disney Magic

Marella Cruises - Marella Explorer, Marella Explorer 2

Princess Cruises - Regal Princess, Sky Princess

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines - Bolette, Borealis

- Bolette, Borealis Virgin Voyages - Scarlet Lady

Royal Caribbean - Anthem of the Seas

- Anthem of the Seas Cunard - Queen Elizabeth

Celebrity Cruises - Celebrity Silhouette

Hurtigruten - MS Maud

Saga Ocean Cruises - Spirit of Adventure, Spirit of Discovery

7 Departure Ports

As well as a variety of cruise lines and ships, voyages will depart from ports across the UK. From Southampton, Portsmouth, Dover and London Tilbury in the south of England, to Newcastle, Liverpool and Greenock, convenient departure ports have added to the popularity of UK staycation cruises.

New Health and Safety Measures

Stringent health and safety protocols are key to a successful return to service, with cruise lines announcing enhanced boarding and onboard measures. Many have introduced mandatory vaccination policies, while all guests must have a negative covid-19 test prior to boarding. Other changes include reduced guest capacity, pre-booking for certain activities, and more hand sanitisers throughout the ship.

While it is not yet known how long enhanced safety measures will be needed, the return of ocean voyages to UK waters this summer is an important step forward for the cruise industry over the months to come.

Source: Google Trends

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1552947/uk_cruises_vs_holidays_to_spain_iglucruise.jpg