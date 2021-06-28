checkAd

P&O Cruises Return To The Seas As Interest In UK Cruises Overtakes Interest In Holidays To Spain

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 17:04  |  22   |   |   

LONDON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the UK embarks on its roadmap to normality, so too does cruising, with British guests returning to the seas amid record demand for UK cruises.

MSC Virtuosa's maiden season from Southampton in May marked the return of UK cruises after the cruise line's successful resumption in Italy in 2020. P&O Cruises is the next to sail, with Britannia on 27th June 2021, followed by Iona's long-awaited maiden voyages from August.

Dave Mills, VP Global Supply at Iglu Cruise, says: "Following MSC Cruises' successful restart, we are delighted that P&O Cruises will be welcoming customers back onboard Britannia this week. It marks another significant milestone in the long-awaited return to cruising. We have many customers who have been eagerly awaiting this day for a long time. Demand for UK cruises has rocketed since the end of May while the uncertainty around foreign travel persists."

12 Cruise Lines and 17 Ships Sailing in UK Waters

The following cruise lines will be sailing in UK waters this summer:

  • MSC Cruises - Virtuosa
  • P&O Cruises - Iona, Britannia
  • Disney Cruise Line - Disney Magic
  • Marella Cruises - Marella Explorer, Marella Explorer 2
  • Princess Cruises - Regal Princess, Sky Princess
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines - Bolette, Borealis
  • Virgin Voyages - Scarlet Lady
  • Royal Caribbean - Anthem of the Seas
  • Cunard - Queen Elizabeth
  • Celebrity Cruises - Celebrity Silhouette
  • Hurtigruten - MS Maud
  • Saga Ocean Cruises - Spirit of Adventure, Spirit of Discovery

7 Departure Ports

As well as a variety of cruise lines and ships, voyages will depart from ports across the UK. From Southampton, Portsmouth, Dover and London Tilbury in the south of England, to Newcastle, Liverpool and Greenock, convenient departure ports have added to the popularity of UK staycation cruises.

New Health and Safety Measures

Stringent health and safety protocols are key to a successful return to service, with cruise lines announcing enhanced boarding and onboard measures. Many have introduced mandatory vaccination policies, while all guests must have a negative covid-19 test prior to boarding. Other changes include reduced guest capacity, pre-booking for certain activities, and more hand sanitisers throughout the ship.

While it is not yet known how long enhanced safety measures will be needed, the return of ocean voyages to UK waters this summer is an important step forward for the cruise industry over the months to come.

Source: Google Trends

Interest In UK Cruises Overtakes Interest In Holidays To Spain. Google Trends

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1552947/uk_cruises_vs_holidays_to_spain_iglucruise.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

P&O Cruises Return To The Seas As Interest In UK Cruises Overtakes Interest In Holidays To Spain LONDON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As the UK embarks on its roadmap to normality, so too does cruising, with British guests returning to the seas amid record demand for UK cruises. MSC Virtuosa's maiden season from Southampton in May marked the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Smart announces new €193m funding round: €88m investment from Chrysalis leads Series D
Modulaire Group announces acquisition by Brookfield Business Partners
BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 to Go Ahead in 'All Online' Format
AIDI: A Decentralized Meme Token designed to serve its Community - Uniting DeFi, NFT and Gaming
European Wellness Aesthetic Academy and Asia e University Collaborate to Elevate the Global Beauty ...
Far More Than Walmart China -- How VeChain Leads Blockchain Adoption in the Food Industry Around ...
﻿ Pioneer's 2021 A-Series Receivers Bring Affordable, Super-seamless Connectivity to Every ...
Samtrade FX Boosts Management Team with Appointment of Financial Services Veteran - Richard Dyason ...
LeoVegas Quarterly Dividend: LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group
Former JUUL President Joins Poda Team
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
HH Global to acquire Adare International
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Spinal Stenosis Devices Market Size Expected to Soar at a Steady CAGR of 2.71% by 2026, Estimates ...
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements Enabling Growth in Chitosan Market at 14.3% CAGR: Future Market Insights
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
MENA region's first carbon offset start-up, Olive Gaea, launches in Dubai
Rabbinical Board of UK Jews: London Rabbis Distance Themselves from Pro-Israel (Zionist) Activism
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus