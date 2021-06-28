ActivePure Technology Joins Forces with Lighthouse Environmental Infection Prevention

Worldwide Leader in Environmental Infection Prevention and Control Will Assist ActivePure Medical in Acute Care SalesDALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / ActivePure Medical LLC, the healthcare division of ActivePure Technologies LLC, announced …

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / ActivePure Medical LLC, the healthcare division of ActivePure Technologies LLC, announced today that Lighthouse Environmental Infection Prevention , the worldwide leader in environmental infection prevention and control, will represent the company as its acute care customer acquisition team in the United States. Lighthouse is led by John LaRochelle, a former executive at Sodexo where he managed their global cleaning and disinfecting portfolio. Lighthouse's team of infection prevention advisors has decades of experience finding, developing and implementing innovative solutions to reduce infection rates in healthcare systems. Lighthouse excels at developing custom solutions that improve the environment of care and they currently service more than 500 hospitals nationwide.

Foto: Accesswire





Lighthouse has partnered with ActivePure Medical, formerly Aerus Medical, to add continuous disinfection technology to their portfolio to address the contamination that occurs in between routine cleaning and disinfection. ActivePure offers a range of continuous, full-facility surface and air disinfection products specifically designed for healthcare settings.



"We are excited to partner with ActivePure Medical. Their best-in-class ActivePure Technology is an important addition to our portfolio of technologies, services, environmental testing and consulting services to stop the transmission of pathogens in healthcare facilities and reduce HAIs. ActivePure's FDA cleared class II medical devices, extensive clinical testing showing effectiveness, range of products and expertise assures we can create a solution for most healthcare facilities," states Doug Manchester, Managing Partner of Lighthouse Environmental Infection Prevention.



ActivePure Medical and Lighthouse will position ozone-free, CARB certified ActivePure Guardian products made in EPA-registered establishment number 87327-VA-1 under ActivePure Manufacturing, LLC, in the hospital market. The industry-leading ActivePure Medical Guardian, an FDA cleared Class II Medical Device which received 510k status in 2020, will be among the products available.



"This opportunity provides Lighthouse improved access to our gold-standard continuous surface and air disinfection products and will enhance their comprehensive environmental infection prevention programs. ActivePure is the only brand that offers automated, proactive, and full-facility continuous surface and air disinfection that minimize pathogens and contaminants in the air and on surfaces in real-time and in areas occupied by patients and staff," said Dan Marsh, president of ActivePure Medical. "Acute care facilities are an important channel for us, and we are very passionate about helping them in their efforts to achieve zero healthcare-associated infections (HAIs)."