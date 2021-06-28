checkAd

Hozpitality Group launches White Label Solutions to assist small and medium Hospitality Companies, Institutes and Suppliers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 17:28  |  48   |   |   

Companies can now create Branded Pages for Careers, Course Listings, Product Marketplace, News, Articles & Promotions for their own websites

DUBAI, U.A.E, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group has just launched a "Business Solutions" section on www.hozpitality.com . Small and Medium hospitality Companies, Institutes and Suppliers can now create branded pages for Career, Products, Courses, News and Promotions.

"The clients have to just Login to their account and choose which solution would you like to show on their website, generate the code and just paste in the HTML of their own website" said Raj Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Hozpitality Group. They do not need any Hosting or Maintenance for these on their website, there is no downtime, as soon as changes are made on Hozpitality, their data shows on their own website immediately under their own branding, Raj added. All details regarding the Business Solutions can be seen at https://www.hozpitality.com/business-solutions

Excited about this new feature, Vandana, MD, Hozpitality Group said, "The companies do not need any coding knowledge, they can just copy the code provided by us and paste into the html of their website page". They do not have to manage each section separately, they can simply manage all sections on Hozpitality.com and all data appears on their own website instantly under their own branding, Vandana added.

Raj said, "This feature is going to be a very useful feature for small and medium businesses". As long as they have data on Hozpitality.com they would be able to show their own branded data on their own website". Small businesses can have their own website without doing anything and no cost, he added.

About Hozpitality Group

The platform on www.hozpitality.com now offers a community network of Hospitality Companies, Professionals, Institutes, Students and Suppliers around the world. We are a multilingual platform and are available in 6 languages including Arabic, Chinese, Russian, German, Spanish and more languages are being added soon. The website is also available on all Mobile Apps.

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hozpitality Group launches White Label Solutions to assist small and medium Hospitality Companies, Institutes and Suppliers Companies can now create Branded Pages for Careers, Course Listings, Product Marketplace, News, Articles & Promotions for their own websites DUBAI, U.A.E, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hozpitality Group has just launched a "Business Solutions" …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Smart announces new €193m funding round: €88m investment from Chrysalis leads Series D
Modulaire Group announces acquisition by Brookfield Business Partners
BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 to Go Ahead in 'All Online' Format
AIDI: A Decentralized Meme Token designed to serve its Community - Uniting DeFi, NFT and Gaming
European Wellness Aesthetic Academy and Asia e University Collaborate to Elevate the Global Beauty ...
Far More Than Walmart China -- How VeChain Leads Blockchain Adoption in the Food Industry Around ...
﻿ Pioneer's 2021 A-Series Receivers Bring Affordable, Super-seamless Connectivity to Every ...
Chubb Makes Leadership Appointments in Europe, Middle East and Africa Region
Samtrade FX Boosts Management Team with Appointment of Financial Services Veteran - Richard Dyason ...
LeoVegas Quarterly Dividend: LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
HH Global to acquire Adare International
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Spinal Stenosis Devices Market Size Expected to Soar at a Steady CAGR of 2.71% by 2026, Estimates ...
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements Enabling Growth in Chitosan Market at 14.3% CAGR: Future Market Insights
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
MENA region's first carbon offset start-up, Olive Gaea, launches in Dubai
Rabbinical Board of UK Jews: London Rabbis Distance Themselves from Pro-Israel (Zionist) Activism
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus