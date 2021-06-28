checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc TUI AG: TUI upsizes its April convertible bond through launch of a tap issue

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.06.2021, 17:33   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Bond
TUI AG: TUI upsizes its April convertible bond through launch of a tap issue

28-Jun-2021 / 17:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR and Article 17 of UK MAR

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH, OR TO PERSONS IN ANY JURISDICTION TO WHOM, SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

This announcement is an advertisement and is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 or otherwise.

The Management Board of TUI AG ("TUI") resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to launch a tap offering (the "Offering") of senior unsecured bonds convertible as per their terms and conditions due 2028 in an aggregate principal amount up to € 190 million (the "New Bonds"). The Bonds will be convertible into new and/or existing no-par value ordinary registered shares of TUI (the "Shares") and be fully fungible with the € 400 million convertible bonds issued on 16 April 2021 under ISIN DE000A3E5KG2 (the "Existing Bonds").

TUI intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for refinancing in particular to further reduce drawings under the KfW facilities and towards a subsequent repayment of such facilities.

The New Bonds will be issued on the same terms (save for the issue price) as the Existing Bonds and will form a single series (Gesamtemission) with the Existing Bonds (together, the "Bonds"). The final issue price will be determined following an accelerated bookbuilding, expected today.

The New Bonds will be offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors outside the United States of America as well as outside of Australia, Japan, South Africa and any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the New Bonds would be prohibited by applicable law (the "Offering"). In Canada, the Offering will only be made in the provinces of Ontario, Québec, British Columbia or Alberta, to institutional investors who are both an accredited investor and a Canadian permitted client under applicable Canadian securities laws. The existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights (Bezugsrechte) to the New Bonds will be excluded.

