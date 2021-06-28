checkAd

21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 17:35  |  67   |   |   

21SHARES Solana SOL ETP (CH1114873776 | BBG: ASOL SW)

28 June 2021 - Zurich - 21Shares AG, the pioneering issuer of crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) is launching the world’s first Solana (SOL) ETP (ticker: ASOL) on the regulated market of the Swiss stock exchange (SIX Exchange) on Wednesday, June 30th 2021 further boosting 21Shares as the leading issuer of crypto ETPs. The ETP will offer additional yield through staking rewards by validating transactions on the Solana blockchain which is dedicated to fostering active network participation (such as staking) in a secure, regulated and insured environment.

Solana (SOL) is a highly functional open source project that banks on blockchain technology’s permissionless nature to provide decentralised finance (DeFi) solutions. While the idea and initial work on the project began in 2017, Solana was officially launched in March 2020 by the Solana Foundation with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland headed by developer Anatoly Yakovenko. One of the essential innovations Solana brings to the table is the proof-of-history (PoH) consensus. Solana is known in the cryptocurrency space because of the incredibly short processing times the blockchain offers. Solana’s hybrid protocol allows for significantly decreased validation times for both transaction and smart contract execution. With lightning-fast processing times, Solana has attracted a lot of institutional interest as well. The Solana protocol is intended to serve both small-time users and enterprise customers alike. One of Solana’s main promises to customers is that they will not be surprised by increased fees and taxes. The protocol is designed in such a way as to have low transaction costs while still guaranteeing scalability and fast processing, key aspects to which the 21Shares’s Listing committee concluded to launch the underlying asset as an ETP.
Further insights and analysis of Solana can be found in a new research report published by the 21Shares research team.  

Despite the recent volatility markets, 21Shares have gathered more than $55m in institutional net inflows in the month June alone across all its ETPs.

“Following an active review to extend our innovative and forward-thinking asset launches, we are on track to deliver more new ETPs demanded by clients and as a result we remain the market leading crypto ETPs issuer of choice. European institutions continue asking us for simple and effective access to these new blockchain technologies which we can deliver based on our successful track record. These new ETPs deliver what clients asked for and we expect to add 2 new crypto ETPs in the next months together with new listing and trading venues.” says Hany Rashwan, CEO 21Shares AG

