Valbiotis Announces the Implementation of the TOTUM•63 Mode of Action Clinical Study by INAF1 at Laval University in Quebec City, in Partnership With Nestlé Health Science

This study, co-designed by Valbiotis in conjunction with INAF and Nestlé Health Science experts as part of the global strategic partnership, will include 20 volunteers and will explore the mechanism of action of TOTUM•63 in humans. It will provide additional data to strengthen the scientific communication and support the commercialization of TOTUM•63. Scheduled to begin in the 4 th quarter of 2021, it will be conducted under the scientific supervision of André MARETTE, Professor at the Laval University Faculty of Medicine and researcher at INAF.

Valbiotis (FR0013254851 – ALVAL, PEA/SME eligible), a Research and Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces the implementation of the TOTUM•63 mode of action clinical study by the Institute of nutrition and functional foods (INAF) at Laval University in Quebec City, in partnership with Nestlé Health Science.

Murielle CAZAUBIEL, Chief Medical, Regulatory and Industrial Affairs Officer at Valbiotis, member of the Board of Directors, comments: "This very ambitious study will explore the mode of action of TOTUM•63, a multitarget active substance, in humans. It is the result of a high level of collective work with experts from INAF and Nestlé Health Science, whom we would like to thank for their commitment to this process. INAF is a key player in nutrition and metabolic sciences in North America, particularly in Canada, a country leading the way in the regulation of natural health products. This collaboration is an undeniable asset for the completion of TOTUM•63 development under the global strategic partnership with Nestlé Health Science. And this affiliation with the Canadian scientific ecosystem reflects our commitment to develop R&D activities in North America, the epicenter of global research and a leading commercial market in the field of metabolic diseases."

The TOTUM•63 mode of action clinical study will explore, in humans, the main mode of action hypotheses resulting from preclinical work. It will include 20 overweight or obese volunteers with associated metabolic abnormalities. With a large number of scientific objectives, the protocol will evaluate the effect of TOTUM•63 administration for 8 weeks on numerous mechanistic parameters involved in the pathophysiology of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, through in-depth physiological investigations: mainly intestinal absorption of nutrients, metabolomics, inflammation, composition of the intestinal microbiota and gastrointestinal hormones (incretins, including GLP-1).