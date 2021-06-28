checkAd

Alchimie Announces the Launch of Its 100th SVOD Channel With Point de Vue

Alchimie (Paris:ALCHI), the OTT subscription video platform today announced the launch of its 100th channel with pointdevue.tv, an SVOD channel dedicated to royal families and famous people.

PointdeVueTV is co-published with Point de Vue magazine, France’s leading Royal publication featuring royal families from all over the world. Established 75 years ago the magazine has become part of French culture, and has a portfolio of 65,000 subscribers and a weekly circulation of 172,000. Point de Vue has a passionate and loyal readership across generations, and is one of France’s most popular magazine exports.

www.pointdevue.tv is the broadcast extension of the magazine's editorial universe, and offers viewers in-depth documentaries, dramas and other programmes to give insight to Royals from all over the world, their characters, relationships, marriages, their roles within their dynasties, their palaces and their legacies, bringing to life the private characters behind the public faces.

A playlist of premium documentaries and dramas will be selected and regularly updated by the editorial team's expert journalists from Alchimie’s vast content library to explore the subjects dear to Point de Vue: royalty, personalities and exceptional destinies, but also history, art, culture, jewelry, fashion and haute couture.

Adélaïde de Clermont-Tonnerre, Editorial director of Point de vue magazine comments: “It is a real pleasure for the whole team to finally unveil www.pointdevue.tv to our passionate audience. With our new VOD platform, the editorial staff allows you, through high quality documentaries and dramas, to open the doors of the best kept palaces, to dive into the heart of royal weddings and the most beautiful love stories, to go and meet the kings, but also the artists, the creators and all those who invent the world of tomorrow. To escape, to dream, to cultivate oneself while being entertained, it is possible with www.pointdevue.tv... Thanks to Alchimie for this collaboration which offers to the editorial staff a magnificent space of expression to better satisfy our readers”.

Eric Van Eeckhout, VP Growth & Innovation at Alchimie, adds: “With Point de vue, we have taken up the challenge of creating this unique channel in Europe. www.pointdevue.tv offers an exceptional portfolio selected with the recognized high standards of the magazine's editorial team, thus extending the dream that Point de vue has been offering for 75 years”.

