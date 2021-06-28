checkAd

Gores Holdings VI Announces Registration Statement Effectiveness and Special Meeting Date

28.06.2021   

Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ: GHVI, GHVIU, and GHVIW) (“Gores Holdings VI”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, a global investment firm founded in 1987, announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has declared effective its registration statement (the “Registration Statement”) on Form S-4 in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination with Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport” or the “Company”), the spatial data company leading the digital transformation of the built world.

The Company has filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement/prospectus with respect to the proposed business combination. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus contains important information about the proposed business combination contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger by and among the Company, Maker Merger Sub, Inc., Maker Merger Sub II, LLC, and Matterport dated February 8, 2021 (the “Merger Agreement”) and announces that the Company will hold a Special Meeting at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time, on July 20, 2021. Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held, and all stockholders are strongly encouraged to vote as soon as possible in advance of the Special Meeting.

The declaration of effectiveness by the SEC and the filing of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus is an important step in Matterport becoming a publicly traded company, with the goal of being listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “MTTR.”

As previously announced, and as further described in the Registration Statement, the post-business combination company will have an implied pro forma enterprise value of approximately $2.3 billion and an equity value of approximately $2.9 billion at closing. After giving effect to any redemptions by the public stockholders of the Company, the balance of approximately $345 million cash held in Gores Holdings VI's trust account, together with approximately $295 million in PIPE proceeds, net of transaction expenses, will be used to support continued growth of the business across key verticals. The PIPE investment is led by institutional investors including Tiger Global Management, LLC, Senator Investment Group, Dragoneer Investment Group, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Miller Value Partners, Darlington Partners, Untitled Investments, and Lux Capital.

