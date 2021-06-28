Viva Gold Announces Closing $2.8 Million Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU) ("Viva" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU) ("Viva" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement offering pursuant to which it has sold 16,400,800 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.17 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$2,788,136 (the "Offering"). The Offering was conducted by Research Capital Corporation as sole agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent"). "Viva would like to thank its investors and shareholders, and in particular RAB Capital, the lead investor in this Offering, for their patience and support in closing this financing. This financing included a solid mix of both new and existing shareholders who support our plan to both de-risk and grow the Tonopah gold project while advancing it forward into feasibility study and mine permitting. The project has many very positive attributes including the presence of near-surface high-grade mineralization, a well-drilled core of measured and indicated resource, excellent infrastructure, additional exploration potential, and its location in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Nevada," states James Hesketh, President & CEO.