Viva Gold Announces Closing $2.8 Million Financing
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU) ("Viva" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement offering pursuant to which it has sold 16,400,800 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.17 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$2,788,136 (the "Offering"). The Offering was conducted by Research Capital Corporation as sole agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent").
"Viva would like to thank its investors and shareholders, and in particular RAB Capital, the lead investor in this Offering, for their patience and support in closing this financing. This financing included a solid mix of both new and existing shareholders who support our plan to both de-risk and grow the Tonopah gold project while advancing it forward into feasibility study and mine permitting. The project has many very positive attributes including the presence of near-surface high-grade mineralization, a well-drilled core of measured and indicated resource, excellent infrastructure, additional exploration potential, and its location in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Nevada," states James Hesketh, President & CEO.
Each Unit comprises of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of three years from closing.
In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Agent a cash commission equal to 6.0% (reduced to 3.0% for certain subscribers on the Company's "President's list") of the gross proceeds from the Offering and issued compensation options to the Agent entitling them to purchase an aggregate of 851,412 Units at an exercise price of $0.17 for a period of three years from closing of the Offering.
Company insiders purchased 6,100,000 of the Units placed in the Offering, such participation constituting a related party transaction pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation requirement, and section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement, under MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the related party component of the transaction does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. All securities issued and issuable in the Offering will be subject to a four (4) month hold period from the closing date of the Offering.
