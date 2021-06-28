checkAd

Viva Gold Announces Closing $2.8 Million Financing

Autor: Accesswire
28.06.2021, 17:40  |  57   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU) ("Viva" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU) ("Viva" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement offering pursuant to which it has sold 16,400,800 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.17 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$2,788,136 (the "Offering"). The Offering was conducted by Research Capital Corporation as sole agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent").

"Viva would like to thank its investors and shareholders, and in particular RAB Capital, the lead investor in this Offering, for their patience and support in closing this financing. This financing included a solid mix of both new and existing shareholders who support our plan to both de-risk and grow the Tonopah gold project while advancing it forward into feasibility study and mine permitting. The project has many very positive attributes including the presence of near-surface high-grade mineralization, a well-drilled core of measured and indicated resource, excellent infrastructure, additional exploration potential, and its location in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Nevada," states James Hesketh, President & CEO.

Each Unit comprises of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of three years from closing.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Agent a cash commission equal to 6.0% (reduced to 3.0% for certain subscribers on the Company's "President's list") of the gross proceeds from the Offering and issued compensation options to the Agent entitling them to purchase an aggregate of 851,412 Units at an exercise price of $0.17 for a period of three years from closing of the Offering.

Company insiders purchased 6,100,000 of the Units placed in the Offering, such participation constituting a related party transaction pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation requirement, and section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement, under MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the related party component of the transaction does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. All securities issued and issuable in the Offering will be subject to a four (4) month hold period from the closing date of the Offering.

Seite 1 von 3
Viva Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viva Gold Announces Closing $2.8 Million Financing NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU) ("Viva" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Link Global Technologies Operating Hashrate Increases 380%, Over 1.7 EH/s, With the Delivery of ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
META Closes Transaction and Commences Trading on NASDAQ
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Vicinity Motor Electric Vehicle Customers to Receive up to $100,000 in Incentives per Vehicle from ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update
Amex Drills Highest Grade Assay at Perron - Reports 79.22 g/t Gold over 6.15 Metres Including ...
EnviroLeach Provides Update on Recovery of Platinum Group Metals from Catalytic Converters
Commerce Resources Corp. Provides Update on Summer Drill Program for the Ashram Rare Earth and ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
CAT Strategic Metals Completes Mapping and Sampling and Drone Mag Survey at Rimrock Gold-Silver ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.06.21
Viva Gold Corp Cancels Special Shareholder Meeting
17.06.21
Viva Gold Announces Repricing of Financing
12.06.21
Viva Gold Amends Financing Terms
08.06.21
Viva Gold Sends Notice of Special Meeting