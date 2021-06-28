Winnebago Celebrates National Parks through #SupportYourParks Campaign

FOREST CITY, Iowa, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Winnebago announced the launch of the #SupportYourParks campaign, a continuation of last year’s award-winning “On the Road Again” campaign, to support the National Park Foundation (NPF) . The #SupportYourParks campaign builds on Winnebago’s partnership with NPF, which aims to strengthen people’s connections to national parks and increase outdoor equity through hands-on learning and career opportunities in parks.

For a limited time through Aug. 31, 2021, Winnebago is giving away 100 America the Beautiful annual passes to the national parks, which are valid between September 2021 through September 2022. In addition, one lucky winner will receive the grand prize—an extraordinary experience in a Winnebago Class A motorhome, valid for the 2022 calendar year. #SupportYourParks aims to ignite an appreciation for the national parks’ beauty and rich history, instill a commitment to protecting them for future generations and inspire responsible travel to these treasured places. At the heart of this effort is a drive to support NPF’s work and mission.

To achieve these goals, Winnebago has created a video for #SupportYourParks featuring musician Chris Koza singing a powerful and folksy version of the Willie Nelson classic, “On the Road Again” against the backdrop of some of our beloved national parks. People who follow Winnebago on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, like the #SupportYourParks post, and tag a friend will be automatically entered to win one of the park-themed prizes. In addition, for every share of this video via these sites and YouTube now until Aug. 31, 2021, Winnebago will donate $1 to the National Park Foundation, up to $25,000.

The #SupportYourParks campaign builds on last year’s efforts to join together in celebration of national parks. The 2020 “On the Road Again” campaign called on the community to sing along to Willie Nelson’s beloved song and use social media to share memories of past road trips and inspire optimism and excitement for future travel and outdoor experiences. The campaign garnered numerous accolades. It won the American Advertising Federation’s prestigious national ADDY award for best online/interactive campaign; Digiday’s “Best User-Generated Content” and “Most Engaged Brand Community” awards; and Shorty’s “Best in Automotive Industry” award.