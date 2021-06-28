checkAd

Inscape Corporation Will Host a Teleconference Call to Review the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:INQ) Inscape Corporation will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the close of business on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Eric Ehgoetz, Chief Executive Officer and Jon Szczur, Chief Financial Officer will host a teleconference call on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST to review the results and respond to any questions.

To participate, please call 1-800-891-8357 about 10-15 minutes before the start time of 8:30 AM EST. (Reservation Number 21995014)

A taped rebroadcast will be available from July 16, 2021 after 10:30 AM EST until 11:59 PM EST on August 15, 2021. To access the rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-558-5253. (Reservation Number 21995014)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Inscape Corporation
Jon Szczur
Chief Financial Officer
(905) 952-4102

 





