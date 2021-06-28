Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

checkAd

HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, June 28, 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon) a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines today announced, that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Company's Board of Directors at the Company's Annual General Meeting which took place on Monday, June 28, 2021, as a virtual event, including the:

  • Advisory vote on the remuneration report.
  • Adoption of the 2020 annual accounts.
  • Release from liability of the company's executive directors.
  • Release from liability of the company's non-executive directors.
  • Adoption of the remuneration policy.
  • Re-appointment of Dr. Michael Schaeffer as executive member of the Board.
  • The Board nominated Dr. Michael Schaeffer for reappointment as executive member of the Board and regranted him the title of Chief Business Officer, effective October 1st, 2021.
  • Adoption of the long term incentive plan.
  • Amendments to the company's articles of association.
  • Re-appointment of KPMG Accountants N.V., The Netherlands,as external auditor for the financial year 2021.
  • Authorization to acquire own shares.


47.37 % of the voting shares were represented at the 2021 Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. AGM.


All resolutions proposed by the Company's Board of Directors were approved at the meeting with a large majority. The voting results can be found on the Company's website:
www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/ordinary-general-meeting-of-shareholders-2021

 

Dr. Ulrich Dauer, Chief Executive Officer of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V, said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our employees, advisors and consultants, as well as the members of the non-executive Board, partners and shareholders for their commitment, trust and support."

