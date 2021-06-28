checkAd

Barnes & Noble College Announces Strategic Partnership with the University of Notre Dame

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 18:00  |  45   |   |   

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced it has entered into a ten-year partnership with the University of Notre Dame (“Notre Dame” or “the University”) under which Barnes & Noble College (“BNC”) will manage all course materials, retail, and online operations for the University’s campus retail stores.

BNC, through its strategic alliance with online and offline licensed sports merchandise leaders Fanatics and Lids, will deliver an exceptional retail experience to the Notre Dame community with a reimagined consumer-centric platform to elevate engagement with students, faculty, alumni, family, friends and fans. Key benefits include:

- Enhanced access, convenience and affordability for students: BNC offers students access to course materials across multiple formats to meet any student’s needs or budget, including more than one million digital titles, a flexible rental program with the most expansive title list in the industry and access to the nation’s largest used textbook exchange.
- Simplified course material management for faculty and the administration: Notre Dame faculty and academic leadership will have access to BNC’s Adoption & Insights Portal, allowing them to easily research and choose affordable course materials.
- Unparalleled merchandise assortment and omnichannel customer experience: BNC will deliver an interactive, hyper-personalized retail experience for the Notre Dame community. With BNC’s long-term strategic omnichannel merchandising partnership with Fanatics and Lids, Notre Dame will have the most innovative merchandise and apparel programs available in the college market, as well as cutting-edge online and mobile accessibility and a progressive direct-to-consumer platform.
- BNC’s state-of-the-art e-commerce platform and mobile app: Family, alumni, friends and fans of Notre Dame will enjoy convenient access to BNC’s industry leading e-commerce platform and mobile app, where they can purchase books and merchandise, track orders, obtain exclusive offers, facilitate curbside pickup and access rewards.
- Unique opportunities to extend the reach of Notre Dame’s retail presence: BNC is committed to protecting and enhancing the strong recognition and reach of Notre Dame’s retail distribution, while maintaining the University’s distinctive mission, culture and values. Leveraging its successful merchandising strategies, BNC will combine local empowerment and insight with national expertise and resources to expand the presence of the University’s iconic brand and elevate the Notre Dame community's experience.

